Resident Evil: Survive the ominous first look at '90's-set, big screen reboot 'Welcome to Raccoon City'

Sony Pictures would like to welcome back Resident Evil fans with three first look images from Welcome to Raccoon City. Written and directed by Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down), the '90s-set prequel-style film takes place in the titular city, which was once the industrious Midwestern base of operations for the pharmaceutical Goliath: the Umbrella Corporation.

However, the company's exodus has left the city a dying husk of its former self and as if a local economy on the verge of collapse wasn't bad enough, there's also a terrible evil brewing just below the surface. When that darkness — a product of Umbrella's shady dealings and experiments — bursts forth, a band of survivors will try to make it out of Raccoon City alive.

Kaya Scodelario (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man: And the Wasp), Robbie Amell (Code 8, Tomorrow People), Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy), Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap), Donal Logue (Gotham), and Neal McDonough (Captain America: The First Avenger) co-star.

Check out all three images below (the first one is pure nightmare fuel):

Credit: Sony Pictures

Credit: Sony Pictures

Credit: Sony Pictures

Paul W.S. Anderson — who directed the majority of Resident Evil movies starring Milla Jovovich — serves as an exectuive producer alongside Martin Moszkowicz, Victor Hadida, and Jeremy Bolt. Robert Kulzer, James Harris, and Hartley Gorenstein are producers.

"This movie really had nothing to do with the previous franchise," Roberts explained to IGN, which first debuted the production stills. "This was all about returning to the games and creating a movie that was much more a horror movie than the sort of sci-fi action of the previous films. I was hugely influenced in particular by the remake of the second game and I really wanted to capture the atmosphere-drenched tone that it had. It was so cinematic. The previous movies were very bright and shiny whereas this movie was dark and grimy, entirely shot at night. It’s constantly raining and the town is shrouded in mist."

The filmmaker went on to cite The Exorcist, Don't Look Now, The Shining, The Deer Hunter, and Assault on Precinct 13 as stylistic influences. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is currently scheduled to hit theaters everywhere Wednesday, Nov. 24 — just in time for the extended Thanksgiving weekend. Of course, this film is different from the Resident Evil TV series at Netflix, which is also in development.