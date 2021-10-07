'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' trailer takes us back to the 1990's and that infamous mansion

We’re headed back to the world of Resident Evil, and this time the franchise is going all the way back to its video game roots for a reboot that kicks the action back to the beginning: Raccoon City in the late 1990s.

The first trailer for Sony’s big screen reboot Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City from director Johannes Roberts is here, showing off the new cast of Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, Donal Logue and Neal McDonough in action as they try to unravel the mystery of what turned their small town into a zombie-ridden disaster zone.

The first look photos made it clear they were trying to channel the look and feel of the original few games in the series dating back in the original Playstation era, and the trailer doubles down on that sense of darkness and dread. We had static-y tube TVs with exposition, the zombie dogs, undead creeping in the shadows, and finally — the iconic mansion from the original game, which looks just as scary as you probably remember. Just, you know, in live action now.

Check out the trailer below:

Video of RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY - Official Trailer (HD) | In Theaters Nov 24

Of course, the Resident Evil franchise has already been a mainstay in theaters for a decade or so before this reboot, with an inital run of films — starring Milla Jovovich and loosely based on the games — spanning seven movies an earning more than $1 billion combined at the box office.

Though those films would evolve to put a more sci-fi and action spin on the survival horror concept, this new movie is aiming for the chills and creeps (and 1990's setting) that made the original games so terrifying in the first place.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City opens in theaters November 24.