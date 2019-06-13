Comics: Return of the Legion of Superheroes, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, King Thor vs. Loki

Our latest comics rundown is deep in DC Comics as they make some big announcements including the long-awaited return of the Legion of Super-Heroes, a new Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy road trip series, and the final battle between Thor and Loki.

Since coming to DC Comics, Brian Michael Bendis has never done anything small, as evidenced in his work on Superman, his big tent of Jinxworld titles, the Wonder Comics imprint, Leviathan and now you can add the Legion of Super-Heroes to the list. As one of the titles many fans hoped Bendis would work on in his migration to DC, he will finally helm the 31st century of the DC Universe with a two-issue prequel story, Legion of Super-Heroes: Millennium with an all-star roster of artists that will serve as a launch into a monthly LOSH title by Bendis and Ryan Sook.

LOSH Brainiac 5 Character Design by Ryan Sook

“Since its Silver Age origin, the Legion of Super-Heroes has been the cornerstone of the future DC Universe,” said Bendis in a statement. “Over time, a wealth of future characters and stories have emerged since the Legion’s beginnings and connecting these threads to an updated version of the Legion is a story Ryan and I can’t wait to tell.”

LOSH Millennium #1 Kamandi Interior by Andrea Sorrentino

A familiar face of the DCU finds herself suddenly immortal and goes on a 1,000-year journey, pulling together all of the future DCU timelines, while serving as a tour guide of the 31st Century. The cover (see top image) shows this mystery character standing before a wasteland as the light forms the logo of Legion of Super-Heroes. It's a chilling image that is sure to excite fans who have been anticipating their return for years.

Legion of Super-Heroes: Millennium #1 will go on sale September 18 and feature a Supergirl sequence drawn by Jim Lee, Batman Beyond drawn by Dustin Nguyen, Kamandi drawn by Andrea Sorrentino and Tommy Tomorrow, drawn by André Lima Araújo. Millennium #2 is scheduled for an October release and feature Legion of Super-Heroes drawn by Ryan Sook, Booster Gold drawn by Nicola Scott, OMAC drawn by Jim Cheung, and a DC “off-world” chapter drawn by Jeff Dekal.

LOSH Millenium #2 OMAC Interiorby Jim Cheung

Staying in the DCU, courtesy of CBR, coming in September 4 is the first issue of a six-issue miniseries, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy by Jody Houser, Adriana Melo, and covers by Elena Casagrande and Stanley "Artgerm" Lau. The story is spun out of the events of Heroes in Crisis where Harley Quinn was a major character. Poison Ivy was resurrected by Harley afer she tended to a rose plant that was merged with Ivy's essence, joining the list of growing things that have been reimagined as being 100 percent plant-based.

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy by Elena Casagrande

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy sounds like a Thelma & Louise type road journey across the DC Universe as the lead characters try to figure out their fan-favorite relationship after what happened at Sanctuary, while running into the Year of the Villain event.

Finally, according to CBR, we present news of the four-issue King Thor limited series, another Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic collaboration that will rock the Thor corner of the Marvel Universe. Readers will recall that it was Aaron and Ribic's Thor: God of Thunder which kicked off this epic run for the character and introduced us to the All-Father of a dying universe. We last saw King Thor in the pages of Thor #5 and his role in Old Man Phoenix's fate. Aaron is also beginning to ramp down his run in the monthly Thor series this summer, starting with issue #15.

King Thor #1 of 4 Cover by Gerard Zaffino

King Thor, which is scheduled for a September release, will feature the final battle between Thor and Loki. It is significant because Loki possesses the Necrosword this time around, which was held by the God-Butcher in God of Thunder and was partly. responsible for the death of many of Marvel's once immortal gods. Joining King Thor will be his granddaughters Atli, Frigg, and Ellisiv. Ribic will draw all of the regular covers for the series with Gerardo Zaffino doing the art for the variant covers.