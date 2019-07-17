Latest Stories

It Chapter 2 Losers Club
Tag: Movies
IT: Chapter 2 releases terrifying new poster and teases new trailer for SDCC 2019
Sophie Turner Dark Phoenix
Tag: Movies
Comics artists interpret Jean Grey in this exclusive peek at limited edition art from the Dark Phoenix Blu-ray
Bayonetta
Tag: Fangrrls
Bayonetta uses body confidence to combat heaven and hell
Debate Club best planets
Tag: Movies
Debate Club: The 5 best planets in all of science fiction
Apollo 11 - The Photo of Everything
More info i
Credit: Getty Images
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Science
Tag: Features

Revisiting Apollo 11 Episode 3: 'The Photo of Everything'

Presenters
blerdgurl_headshot_rec_2.jpg
Karama Horne
philplait_shatner.jpg
Phil Plait
Jul 17, 2019

Welcome back to Revisiting Apollo 11, SYFY WIRE's podcast series covering five stories from the Apollo 11 mission that have been overshadowed by the gargantuan accomplishment of landing on the moon. These tales are finally being told with the help of the Bad Astronomer himself, Phil Plait, and host Karama Horne.

In this third episode, Karama and Phil aim to illuminate the significance of not only the man behind the camera, but also the photo taken that didn't just change history, but showed all of it. Listen below.

Click here for the RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Science
Tag: Features
Tag: Revisiting Apollo 11
Tag: Apollo 11
Tag: Moon Landing

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: