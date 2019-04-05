Latest Stories

Pet Sematary
Tag: Movies
Stephen King exhumes his alternate ending idea for Pet Sematary remake
Kumail Nanjiani
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: The Eternals eye Kumail Nanjiani, Amazon signs Westworld creators, more
Who Won the Week April 5 2019
Tag: Podcast
Who Won the Week Episode 174: Shazam!, The Twilight Zone, Joker trailer
GOT HERO JON SNOW
Tag: TV
Winter Is Here in Spoke Art's epic Game of Thrones tribute art exhibition
revolutionary girl utena

Revolutionary Girl Utena: the movie in which lesbians turn into cars

Presenters
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Apr 5, 2019

There's an interesting phenomenon in anime where the story that a series tells is then retold but in a shorter form. Evangelion does this. Puella Magi Madoka Magika does it. And, yes, classic anime series Revolutionary Girl Utena does it as well.

The original anime adaptation of the manga lasted 39 episodes and takes a very long journey that explores the bond between Utena, the tomboy, and Anthy, the Rose Bride. There's duels, manipulative psychology, then more duels. It takes a while to sort through the complexity of the characters and what motivates them.

The 1999 Revolutionary Girl Utena movie, which is only 80 minutes long, is either a retelling or a continuation of the story depending on who you ask, and, spoilers, Utena turns into a car.

Sounds confusing, doesn't it? It is! It's also beautiful and existential and, for comic writer of Valiant's ongoing Livewire series, Vita Ayala, it represents one of the first times they saw something that helped them understand not only their own sexuality but also their feelings about gender. So we watched it together and then, as we do with our podcast, Every Day Animation, we talked about it.

And if you want to be prepared for tomorrow's episode, then get ready to keep the anime train rolling. This time it is the oft-forgotten film, Redline. Tomorrow, associate editor at Anime News Network, Jacob Chapman, tells us the story of how this "Wacky Races but for adults" got made, why it wasn't a massive success at its release, but also why this hand-drawn work of art has become an enduring and influential classic. So watch that and we'll see you right back here tomorrow.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Every Day
Tag: Every Day Animation
Tag: Vita Ayala
Tag: anime

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: