No, Rian Johnson has not given up on his new Star Wars trilogy

Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has spoken up to address a rumor that he would no longer be making his planned new trilogy of Star Wars films.

Johnson, who found critical and commercial success with The Last Jedi, revealed shortly after that installment of the saga was released that he and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy had agreed to further plans for him within the franchise. Instead of continuing work on the main saga, though (which was supposed to be done by Colin Trevorrow and is now once again under the leadership of J.J. Abrams), Johnson would do something entirely new: a whole trilogy films set in a part of galaxy we've never seen before, with characters we've never met.

It's an exciting idea, and one that will allow an ambitious filmmaker and lifelong Star Wars fan to create whole new corners of a galaxy we've been getting to know for four decades, but for a moment earlier this week some fans were worried it might not happen.

In a since-deleted post (via ScreenRant), the site SuperBro Movies claimed Wednesday that they had "multiple sources" who revealed that Johnson was stepping away from his Star Wars plans to focus on other films. This prompted fans to reach out to Johnson directly on Twitter, who outright denied the rumors.

To be clear, Johnson isn't directly making a Star Wars film at the moment. Right now he's busy completing his next project, the crime drama Knives Out, which will be released this fall, but that doesn't mean he left the Star Wars galaxy behind. His new trilogy does not yet have a definitive release date, as Lucasfilm would rather give him the time and space to develop it rather than rush it to the screen.

Johnson's also far from the only filmmaker who's developing new material outside the main Star Wars saga. While Disney and Lucasfilm may be rethinking their respective approaches, films focused on Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi are still in various stages of development, as is another all-new series of films from Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Then, of course, there's The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau's new live-action series that will debut on the Disney+ streaming service. So, no matter how long Johnson takes to tell his story (and his producing partner Ram Bergman has noted the project is moving "slowly"), we won't be starved for Star Wars.

Just don't think that Johnson moving slow means he's given up.