Latest Stories

star-trek-discovery-saru
Tag: Movies
A Star Trek animated series for kids is exploring its way to Nickelodeon
TheBoysTCA
Tag: TV
The Boys' TCA panel promises 'one of the most current shows on TV'
Super Mario Maker 2 screengrab
Tag: Games
Nintendo Direct: Super Mario Maker 2, Link's Awakening remake among mountain of upcoming games announced
Gaiman TCA Amazon
Tag: TV
TCAs: The Good Omens cast and crew reveal release date, Cumberbatch casting, and more
looper-movie-image-rian-johnson-joseph-gordon-levitt-set-photo_0.jpg

Rian Johnson reveals 2 films he's screened as inspiration for Star Wars 8

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Jul 29, 2014

Rian Johnson has begun work on his first Star Wars film, and the movies he's watching as preparation might surprise you.

When the acclaimed Looper director was announced as the man who'd both script and direct the eighth Star Wars film, many fans applauded the choice. Johnson's won the hearts of genre fans with his sci-fi storytelling, and he's a diehard Star Wars fan, so he's earned plenty of support as he gears up for the flick. He also, apparently, still can't believe he has the gig.

“I can only assume it was a clerical error, like in the movie Brazil," Johnson said during a recent taping of the Filmspotting podcast. "There’s a Brian Johnson out there who is really mad.”

As for what he's doing to prepare, Johnson described it as "summer camp," and said he and his crew are screening movies nightly. So, which ones? Well, he didn't name any sci-fi classics or blockbusters, but he did cite the 1949 World War II film Twelve O'Clock High, starring Gregory Peck, and the classic Russian adventure film Letter Never Sent, from director Mikhail Kalatozov. Now, on the surface, neither of those films has anything to do with Star Wars, but there are themes and stylistic elements in each that could serve Johnson and company well as they head to a galaxy far, far away. For example, Twelve O'Clock High is about an Air Force officer who uses tough tactics to improve a bomber unit during World War II. Replace the World War II-era bombers with X-Wing fighters and you can see how the inspiration might translate.

Johnson also joked about a particular element from Star Wars past that he's particularly focusing on right now.

“With these films, I am trying to harken back to the original Star Wars … Christmas special. We have Jefferson Starship.”

So, while Johnson's off at Star Wars summer camp, we'll all be watching Twelve O'Clock High and Letter Never Sent to see if we can decipher what he might be up to.

(Via The Playlist)

Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi
Tag: Rian Johnson

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi
Tag: Rian Johnson
Luke Skywalker Last Jedi lightsaber
Rian Johnson says Luke Skywalker was '100 percent consistent' with original trilogy in The Last Jedi
Jacob Oller
Nov 7, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 36
Tag: Kelly Marie Tran
Tag: Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi
GettyImages-927356764
Last Jedi's Kelly Marie Tran unsure of whether she'll return to social media
Josh Weiss
Sep 8, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 5
Tag: Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi
Tag: Star Wars
Screen Shot 2018-08-20 at 4.07.55 PM
The Last Jedi: Geophysicist explains why that Resistance fighter was smart to lick salt on Crait
Josh Weiss
Aug 20, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 7
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Gary Whitta
Star Wars The Last Jedi, Luke Skywalker
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story writer Gary Whitta praises Rian Johnson’s brave and mature TLJ
Adam Pockross
Aug 2, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 9