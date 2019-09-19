Latest Stories

Creepshow 2019
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Creepshow drops new teaser; Jason Isaacs speaking Russian in Superman: Red Son
Joker
Tag: Fangrrls
Joker isn't incel bait, but there's still a lot we need to talk about
Last Jedi Rian Johnson
Tag: Movies
Rian Johnson chimes in on Star Wars trilogy timeline: Lucasfilm ‘still figuring out their schedule’
Richard Kind
Tag: Podcast
Richard Kind is a leading man now, so please, help him with his smart home [Ep. 101]
Richard Kind
More info i
Credit: Getty Images
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: Features

Richard Kind is a leading man now, so please, help him with his smart home [Ep. 101]

Presenters
image1.jpg
Jordan Zakarin
Sep 19, 2019

Richard Kind considers himself a character actor who is terrible with technology, though you wouldn't know it from his new movie.

Prolific as a scene-stealer in approximately half of all sitcoms and a fair number of big-screen comedies produced in the United States over the last 25 years, Kind got the chance to step into the lead role in Auggie, playing a recently laid-off man who finds a companion in his new augmented reality glasses. Directed by Matt Kane, the movie gave Kind the chance to show off his dramatic chops, turning the awkward conversations he excels at into darker, more deeply uncomfortable interactions. You can watch an exclusive clip below:

Speaking of darker, deeply uncomfortable conversations, Kind joined The Fandom Files podcast as a guest last week! Actually, it was one of our favorite episodes to record — the New York-based actor was a blast, regaling us with tales from his long and storied career, as well as his children's absolute disinterest in any of it.

Listen to the end — it's the most satisfying roasting we've ever received. Auggie hits limited theaters on September 20.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google Play Music here.

To contact us about the podcast — or to nominate yourself or someone else as a future guest! — feel free to drop us an e-mail or tweet at us. And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes!

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: Features
Tag: The Fandom Files
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Richard Kind
Tag: Auggie

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: