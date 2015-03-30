Richard Matheson's 1956 sci-fi novel The Shrinking Man coming to IDW comics

Adaptations are all the rage these days, and IDW is digging deep into the sci-fi catalog for its latest new series. If they pull it off, this could be extremely cool.

The comic company has picked up the rights to Richard Matheson’s 1956 sci-fi classic The Shrinking Man, with plans to adapt the novel into a new four-issue comic-book series. The novel tells the tale of Scott Carey, who starts shrinking after being exposed to a mysterious cloud. The book (and, certainly, the comic) will follow his life as it’s turned upside down, as his family becomes physically unreachable and he has to question exactly how much longer he’ll last. Plus, you know, having to deal with the fact that he’s shrinking.

Matheson’s novel won a Hugo award in 1958 and has also been adapted into a film. In a somewhat rare move, IDW Publisher Ted Adams has taken the time to write the comic himself. If nothing else, it sounds like he has a ton of passion for the project:

“Running IDW keeps me busy so I don’t have as much time to write as I’d like but when we decided to adapt Matheson’s classic novel, I knew I had to find the time. This isn’t just a great adventure story, it’s also an exploration into what it means to be a man when you can no longer provide for or protect your family.”

IDW has previously adapted other Matheson tales, such as I Am Legend and Hell House, and The Shrinking Man is set to launch in July. Do you plan on checking this one out?

(Via Comic Book Therapy)