WIRE Buzz: Krispy Kreme's Rick and Morty sweets; Avengers Campus is casting stunt roles

If you live in Australia (or are planning to visit), enjoy donuts, and love Rick and Morty, we've got some squanching good news for you, dear reader.

Krispy Kreme and Adult Swim have teamed up for a limited line of sweet R &M-inspired products, including a donut modeled after Pickle Rick. Don't worry, though, the green pastry isn't salty and sour like a brined cucumber. That would be nasty. Instead, it's filled with "mouth-watering lemon crème, dipped in white choc truffle, with a white choc ‘Pickle Rick.'"

Krispy Kreme is also offering a Strawberry Smiggles donut (the fictional, Lucky Charms-esque cereal was first seen in Season 1's "Rixty Minutes"); a Simple Rick's wafer cookie donut (inspired by Season 3's "The Ricklantis Mixup"); and a Fleeb Juice shake (fleeb juice is a byproduct of plumbus production, which was confusingly explained in Season 2's "Interdimensional Cable 2: Tempting Fate").

For more info on all these products, click here. They'll only be available until March 16, and, like we mentioned, in Australia. But hey — if fans make some noise, perhaps they'll make it Stateside. Please see: Szechuan sauce!

Think you have what it takes to be a professional superhero? Disneyland's Avengers Campus attraction (opening this summer) is now holding open auditions for Marvel-inspired stunt roles in the park. Per the listing on the jobs website, Disney Parks is looking to cast its Captain America, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Black Panther, and a mystery villain.

"These stunt professionals will use unrivaled experience and athletic skills to amaze and astound our guests every day through high intensity stunts such as stage combat, weapon combat, tumbling. and more," says the notice.

If you happen to be someone who is "5-foot-6 to 5-foot-10 with an athletic, slender build with extensive background in stunts and theatrical combat, including acrobatic skills, tumbling, [rappelling] and parkour," then you perfectly fit the bill of what they're looking for in a potential Spider-Man.

Black Widow, on the other hand, needs to be between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-8 and "highly proficient in hand-to-hand combat and be able to demonstrate a series of physical skills based on the role. Skills may include, but are not limited to: acrobatic skills, tumbling, stunt baton wielding, and [rappelling]."

The villain role is for someone between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-3, so we know it's gonna be a character with an imposing stature (maybe Thanos?).

"This role demands a passion for action and commanding stage presence in front of large audience," says the job description. "Ideal candidates would be highly proficient in hand to hand combat and be able to demonstrate a series of physical skills based on the type of role. Skills may include, but are not limited to: acrobatic skills, tumbling, sword wielding/handling, and [rappelling]."

If you think you've got the right stuff to protect a slice of the Marvel Universe in Anaheim, California, make sure to submit your application before the deadline arrives on March 4.

Dexter Fletcher, director of Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman, has been hired to helm Paramount's big-screen reboot of The Saint, Variety confirmed today. Born as Simon Templar, The Saint is described as "a Robin Hood-esque criminal and thief for hire."

Based on the 1920s novels by Leslie Charteris, the project is the first cinematic adaptation since Phillip Noyce's 1997 film starring Val Kilmer in the titular role (see the image below). That movie was a financial success, but failed to launch a franchise, which is why the studio is trying again.

Charteris' books also inspired the '60s TV show of the same name, which ran for 118 episodes across six seasons.

Seth Grahame-Smith (Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, Dark Shadows) is writing the reboot's screenplay, while Lorenzo Di Bonaventura (Bumblebee, The Meg) produces.

Fletcher is also directing the third Sherlock Holmes movie for Warner Bros. and Renfield for Universal.