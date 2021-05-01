Rick and Morty Venture into the Eternal Nightmare Machine to prepare for season 5 premiere

Everyone’s favorite grandfather and grandson duo are here to remind us they’re coming back this summer, and they’re doing it 16-bit style.

In preparation for the fifth season premiere of Rick and Morty, Adult Swim has released a 17-minute short entitled “Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine.”

Video of Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine | adult swim

If you are old enough to remember, one of the best things about going to the arcade with your friends was the 4-person side-scrolling games. It seemed everyone had their version at the time, from the X-Men to the Simpsons (let’s be honest, though. The best was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). These games made sure to take every aspect of their worlds, as small as they may be, and bring it to life for their hardcore fans.

Thanks to animator Paul Robertson, “Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine” gives fans a glimpse into what a Rick and Morty side-scrolling game would have looked like had they been around in the arcade heyday.

If you’ve watched Rick and Morty from the beginning, you get rewarded with many references throughout the adventure. Car Morty, Scary Terry, President Morty are just three of the “too many to name here” amount of easter eggs this “game” includes.

If you are newer to the show, then use the short as a quick introduction into the crazy world you are missing.

Adult Swim also released a second official trailer for the fifth season, giving fans a taste of what the summer will hold.

Video of OFFICIAL TRAILER #2: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim

As the end of “Eternal Nightmare Machine” reminds us, we don’t have much longer to wait.

Image Credit: Adult Swim

Rick and Morty was created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland and stars Roliand, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammar, and Sarah Chalke. Seasons 1-4 are currently streaming on HBO Max.