Rick and Morty creators ignore the squanchin' haters, defend Game of Thrones' final season

To say that A Song of Ice and Fire fans were let down by the eighth and final season of HBO's Game of Thrones is the biggest understatement of the 21st Century. That ill-advised petition for the network to remake the final season should be an indication of how some viewers absolutely loathed the conclusion to the sprawling high fantasy show that began back in 2012.

Of course, not everyone hated the last chapter in the small screen story. In fact, the creators behind one of television's most beloved shows, Rick and Morty, found it both satisfying and awesome. Speaking with EW, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland offered up their thoughts on Season 8 and the backlash it has incurred.

"I was afraid to watch it for a while because I didn’t want it to end," said Harmon. "I wanted to keep this soap opera in my life. But I knew it had to end, and I was as satisfied as I possibly could be watching a staple in my life wrap up and all of the characters taking each other out. As a showrunner, I was amazed at the amount they were able to accomplish — especially given the meta-reality of having run out of books to adapt. Watching The Hound fight The Mountain on the stairs, I was like, 'This is all great, man.'"

Harmon also added that he was "aware of the disappointment factor with [Daenerys Targaryen’s] dark turn. I’m not going to say fans are too cynical and ungrateful, but I guess I did just say that."

Ooooh we! Better rub some ice cold McDonald's Szechuan Sauce on that burn!

Credit: Michael Buckner/WireImage

Roiland was of a similar mind, adding that, as a fan, he would have liked to see more seasons. Or at the very least, more episodes. As would we all, Justin. As would we all. Author George R.R. Martin has previously stated that the series could have gone on for a total of 13 seasons if the showrunners had been ready and willing to keep the fantasy train rolling.

"I echo all of Dan’s sentiments about the show," Roiland said. "Structurally, I think it was great. I just selfishly wanted more episodes. I wanted to get to those plot points at a slower pace. I didn’t want it to end, either. I wished it was stepped out over three more seasons, or three or four more episodes. There’s not going to be another show that big. I shouldn’t say that because there’s always something potentially looming around the corner. But that show was a phenomenon. It was insanely big. Everybody was watching it. And I love [GoT showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss], they’re f—ing awesome guys."

Benioff and Weiss took the time to do a commentary track with Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) for the home video release of Rick and Morty's third season, where they talked about the "Pickle Rick" episode having some of the best television writing of 2017.

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are available to stream on HBO's various platforms. Meanwhile, Season 4 of Rick and Morty will premiere on Adult Swim this November.