'Rick and Morty' producer 'wouldn't be shocked' if a feature-length movie happens eventually

Could super-genius Rick Sanchez and his put upon grandson, Morty Smith, one day grace the silver screen in a Rick and Morty movie? Recently speaking with U.K.-based outlet Metro, one of the series' producers, Scott Marder, said he "wouldn’t be shocked if there was one that comes down the pipe one day." Co-creator Justin Roiland, who also voices the titular duo, explained that talks surrounding a feature-length film are inevitable.

Now, let's not get our hopes up here — the hit Adult Swim show is partly a Dan Harmon creation and we all know what happened with Community's cinematic prospects. Fans are still waiting for Harmon to follow through on his promise of "six seasons and a movie." Moreover, one could argue that Rick and Morty works best in short bursts and might not translate well to a 90-minute+ runtime.

"I feel like every episode is a movie. I’d like to see what a movie would be, I feel like we pack so much in," Marder continued. "It’d have to be pretty epic."

"It’d have to be something so big — like a 3D interactive movie that also has a theme park. I don’t know if you could just do a straight movie," echoed cast member Spencer Grammer (the voice of Morty's older sister, Summer). "There are those 4D movie theaters in New York City."

Credit: Adult Swim

Now a worldwide phenomenon, the show returns to Adult Swim for its fifth season Sunday, June 20 — a date the network has christened "Rick and Morty Day." Harmon confirmed to Metro that the next two seasons (part of a massive 70-episode order) are currently in production.

During a Zoom conversation with SYFY WIRE, Grammer admitted she was nearly done recording her lines for Season 6. "There'll be more Rick and Morty before you know it this time," she said. "Unlike the many other times before where we were just making you all wait."

"You'll still have to wait," added Grammer's co-star Chris Parnell (voice of inept Smith family patriarch, Jerry). "Just not as long."