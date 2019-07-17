Rick and Morty creators tease Sam Neill, Taika Waititi, and more as Season 4 guest stars

For three seasons, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty has prided itself on recruiting the most talented actors in Hollywood to voice some of the wackiest and most bizarre guest characters on the animated sci-fi/comedy show.

Speaking with EW about Season 4 for the very first time anywhere, series creators—Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland (sole voice of the two title characters)—promised that the tradition of including A-list cameos won't stop anytime soon.

"We’ve got Paul Giamatti. That’s a hot scoop. We got Sam Neill. Taika Waititi does a voice. Kathleen Turner," Roiland teased.

It's safe to assume that Neill wasn't hired for a Jurassic Park parody, which already transpired in the Season 1 episode entitled "Anatomy Park." There was always the chance that the series could do a Lost World-style sequel, but Harmon followed up Roiland's answer with a confirmation that the Alan Grant actor would not be poking fun at dinosaurs or (and sorry about this one, folks) Event Horizon.

"He’s from the same species as Taika’s character, and we wanted a Kiwi flavor to their species," Harmon explained, hinting that their roles are that of aliens.

In the past, John Oliver, Susan Sarandon, Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, Stephen Colbert, David Cross, Christina Hendricks, Christian Slater, Danny Trejo, Peter Serafinowicz, Keith David, Nathan Fillion, Gillian Jacobs, Joel McHale, Alfred Molina, Jim Rash, and even Werner Herzog have all appeared on Rick and Morty in high-profile guest spots.

Waititi's involvement was inevitable, given the fact that his longtime creative collaborator, Jemaine Clement (What We Do in the Shadows), voiced a sentient gas cloud (nicknamed "Fart" by Rick) in the Season 2 episode of "Mortynight Run."

Moreover, the Akira director (also working on Thor 4) has been associated with Sam Neill in the past, having given him prominent placement in Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

And don't worry, the long wait we had between Seasons 3 and 4 won't happen again. In fact, Season 5 (for which ideas already exist) is already in active development!

"I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous," Harmon said. "I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule. Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time."

Both creators are hopeful that the series could, like a certain yellow-skinned family Rick and Morty once killed during a hilarious "Couch Gag," run on TV for many, many years. The long gap between Season 3 and 4 was due to the fact that Harmon and Roiland were closing a deal with Adult Swim to produce 70 more episodes of the program.

Video of Simpsons Couch Gag | Rick and Morty | Adult Swim

"On any given day, you’ll feel like this thing can go for 20, 30 seasons," Roiland added. "We have characters that don’t really age, it’s very Simpsons-esque. There’s so much we can do to keep riding this train ... unless people don’t give a sh** anymore. If we’re making it and nobody’s watching it…"

"I would be equally unsurprised if you told me that this thing goes for 20 years. I wouldn’t balk at that at all," Harmon piped in. "If it still feels right, let’s do it."

Season 4, which has been confirmed to contain 10 episodes, premieres on Adult Swim this November, although no concrete date has been announced just yet. That will most likely be confirmed at the show's San Diego Comic Con panel this Friday, July 19.

Check out the first images for Season 4 right here.