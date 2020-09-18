Rick and Morty S4 extras reveal interdimensional adventures are hell on background designers

Turn up the volume on that Snake Jazz and break out the limited edition Pringles, it's time to celebrate the impending home release of Rick and Morty Season 4. Acting on the instructions of a death crystal, SYFY WIRE acquired an exclusive snippet from a behind-the-scenes featurette that takes a deep dive into the show's prop and background design.

According to Lead Background Designer Vance Caines, the hit Adult Swim series is different from other animated shows in that it requires "about 130 backgrounds" per episode. "Most shows do about 30 backgrounds, what we call 'key backgrounds,' the main backgrounds," he says in the video below. "Because [on] this show, we jump from environment-to-environment quite often, we've got a lot to do."

That makes a lot of sense when you consider the fact that our titular heroes (both of whom are voiced by co-creator Justin Roiland) are constantly traveling to different planets, dimensions, and planes of existence. Still, that extra effort just highlights why Rick and Morty (co-created by Community's Dan Harmon) is one of the most creatively ambitious and original shows on television right now.

Watch now and replay it as many times as you like (no do-over remote required!):

Video of Exclusive Clip: Rick And Morty Season 4 - &quot;Prop And Background Design” | SYFY Wire

On sale early next week, the Season 4 home release includes all ten 22-minute episodes and eight special features. Those include: "A Day at Rick and Morty: Inside Season 4"; "Inside the Episode" for each episode; "Creating Snake Jazz"; "Directing Rick and Morty"; "Samurai and Shogun"; "Prop Process"; "Character Creation"; and "Animation Challenges."

"Rick and Morty remains a ratings leader for Adult Swim and retains an enormously loyal fan base season after season," Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Senior Vice President, Originals, Animation & Family Marketing, said in a statement. "The award-winning series that has spawned comic books, video games, tabletop games, merchandise, music videos and more brings fans a hilarious fresh slate of exciting adventures this season that is sure to bring laughter into your homes!"

Enjoy the box art, which offers a depraved look inside Chachi's blown-out brain cavity:

Credit: Adult Swim/Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Rick and Morty's fourth season arrives on DVD ($24.98) and Blu-ray ($39.99) this coming Tuesday, Sep. 22. The season is currently available on digital platforms like iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play, Vudu, PlayStation, Xbox, and more. Digital redemption codes can also be found in specially-marked Blu-ray copies.