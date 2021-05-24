Rick and Morty: Keith David's POTUS and a giant turkey monster pop up in latest insane trailer for Season 5

No amount of preparation (or therapy) will ever fully prepare us for what Rick and Morty has in store for viewers. With Season 5 a little less than a month away, Adult Swim has debuted a third trailer for the series' highly-anticipated return in late June.

There's a lot to unpack in the latest batch of chaotic footage, but one thing we noticed are that Keith David's President of the United States is back for another sci-fi adventure involving a giant turkey monster and the Lincoln Memorial. You know, just a normal Tuesday for super-genius Rick and his put-upon grandson, Morty (both characters are voiced by R&M co-creator Justin Roiland).

After five seasons of traversing the multiverse, the characters are more self-aware than ever. Morty acknowledges that he hasn't "been to a full week of school in years," while Rick knows full well that his god-like inventions usually serve as a "deus ex machina" plot device that gets our heroes out of trouble. But will those inventions work against a "strange, horny ocean man" (voiced by Roiland's fellow co-creator, Dan Harmon) who suddenly shows up on the Smith's front lawn?

Watch the trailer, which makes perfect use of the Beastie Boys' "Sabotage," below:

Video of OFFICIAL TRAILER #3: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim

"We’re more on schedule than we’ve ever been," Harmon said last fall, discussing how the COVID-19 pandemic helped streamlined production. "It kind of makes you have to focus on the whole process when you don't have this office environment anymore. Everyone has to run this bee colony remotely, so the honey just gets made more consistently. It's working for us." He later added: "Immediately after this panel, I'll be going and reviewing an animatic for a late Season 5 episode. And yet, we are very late [in the process of] writing Season 6. I'm looking at finales for both seasons and then also refining the finale of one and then the premiere of the other."

Rick and Morty's fifth season premieres on Adult Swim Sunday, June 20 — aka Rick and Morty Day — at 11 p.m. EST.

The show's first four seasons are currently available to stream on HBO Max.