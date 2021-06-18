'Rick and Morty' introduces us to Rick's archnemesis, a sexy ocean man, in opening scene of Season 5

Dip your toes back into the intergalactic waters of the Rick and Morty universe with the first two minutes of the Season 5 premiere. The first episode kicks off with a cold open as Morty (series co-creator Justin Roiland) carries an injured Rick (also voiced by Roiland) across a field of crystals depicting alternate realities, while a terrifying cosmic beast chases them.

They barely make it back to Earth as Morty crashes the spaceship in the ocean, which prompts the arrival of Rick's archnemesis, a flamboyant ocean master known as Mr. Nimbus (played by the show's other mastermind, Dan Harmon). "How cool is that animated character? They drew him so cool," cast member Sarah Chalke (voice of Beth Smith) told SYFY WIRE during a recent interview about the new season.

We also asked whether Nimbus is a new series regular or if he's just a one-off character. Spencer Grammer (Summer Smith) clammed right up at the question, stating, "I don’t know…"

Check out the opening below:

Video of Rick and Morty | Season 5 Premiere Cold Open: Morty Meets Rick&#039;s Nemesis | adult swim

"We always record separately, so that’s not a new thing," explained Chris Parnell (Jerry Smith) when discussing the process of recording dialogue amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "I was able to go into the booth, to the studio up here in Burbank, and that’s the great thing about animation. People can keep animating, even from home and we can sometimes record from home or go into a studio and record. Because you just wear a mask until you get into the booth and then you take it off and you’re in there by yourself. So, I feel very lucky that way."

Season 5 of Rick and Morty premieres on Adult Swim this Sunday, June 20 at 11 p.m. EST.