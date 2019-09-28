Rick and Morty, Simpsons producer J. Michael Mendel passes away at 54

J. Michael Mendel, the Emmy-winning producer of shows such as The Simpsons and Rick and Morty, passed away on September 22, 2019. He was 54.

Reported by CNN, Mendel worked on The Tracy Ullman Show where The Simpsons began. He then moved with the animated family to their own and helped produce 207 episodes. During this time he received three Emmys. His most recent work was for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, producing 22 episodes and winning one Emmy.

He started his career as a production assistant on the Tom Hanks film Big. His other producing credits include the animated series The PJs, The Oblongs, Drawn Together, and Napoleon Dynamite.

His cause of death is as of yet unknown. Adult Swim released a statement saying, "All of us at Adult Swim are devastated by the untimely passing of Rick and Morty producer Mike Mendel. He guided and supported a generation of artists, writers, and creators, and his absence will be felt by the entire community. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues."

Mendel is survived by his wife, casting director Juel Bestrop, and their two children.