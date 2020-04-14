WIRE Buzz: Rick and Morty teases Season 4 episode titles; Trivial Pursuit horror edition; more

The episode titles for the second half of Rick and Morty's fourth season have arrived and they're here to lampoon iconic movie titles.

Right off the bat, you've got "Never Ricking Morty" for Episode 6, the name an obvious riff on 1984's The NeverEnding Story, which saw a resurgence in pop culture popularity last summer with the release of Stranger Things 3.

Episode 7, "Promortyus," is most likely poking fun at Ridley Scott's middling Alien prequel film, Prometheus. Episode 8 brings us to "The Vat of Acid Episode," a blunt and to-the-point title that denotes the wildly subversive nature of Rick and Morty. The penultimate entry in Season 4 — "Childrick of Mort" — riffs on Alfonso Cuarón's dystopian masterpiece, Children of Men.

And lastly, Episode 10 is pretty self-evident with a name like "Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri."

The season finale title may hint at the return of all the Jerry Smiths (voiced by Chris Parnell) we saw at the Jerryboree inter-dimensional daycare center in Season 2's "Mortynight Run."

Season 4 of Rick and Morty returns to Adult Swim Sunday, May 3 at 11:30 p.m. EST.

Paging all horror fans: you can now flaunt your detailed knowledge of the genre with an all-new "Ultimate Edition" of Trivial Pursuit's horror-themed release from two years ago.

No longer can anyone shun your encyclopedic knowledge of The Exorcist or John Carpenter's The Thing. It's time for all of that trivial minutiae to see the light of day thanks to 1,800 questions across six gruesome categories: Gore & Disturbing, Psychological, Killer, Monster, Paranormal, and Comedy.

You can even choose one of six macabre game figures: Monster Hand, Doll Head, Straitjacket, Goat Head, Cleaver in Brain, and Table Saw.

Take a look at the fun that awaits you below:

Credit: Hasbro

Credit: Hasbro

Credit: Hasbro

Trivial Pursuit: Horror Ultimate Edition arrives this fall at $49.99 a pop. Get more details right here.

Paramount Pictures has chosen new release dates for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and Infinite as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In early April, Sponge on the Run was pushed from May 22 to July 31. Now, the animated Nickelodeon project is hoping to hit theaters Friday, August 7. As a result, director Antoine Fuqua's Infinite will have to wait until May 28, 2021 for its global theatrical rollout.

Based on D. Eric Maikranz's upcoming novel, The Reincarnationist Papers, Infinite tells the story of a man (Mark Wahlberg) who accesses past lives in an effort to save the world from evil.

“This movie has real depth and it asks questions and it’s kind of a mind-fu** in the best possible way,” producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told Deadline. “It really makes you think. So when we enter into conversations, you’ve got to stay in it, because to restart it is tricky. This movie is probably different than others, in that its ambition is such that it is timely in this moment, asking the kinds of questions that we are all asking ourselves sitting at home.”

Credit: Blackstone Publishing

The film is currently being edited, an exercise made all the more difficult by the fact that everyone involved is stuck at home in different places. With a fresh release date that's over a year away, the post-production team should feel a bit more relieved, but according to Fuqua, that's not the case.

“We have to act like we’re still making the movie for that date even though we’re not,” he said. “We have to motivate each other to stay in the zone. I get very excited when I see things coming together, the big visual effects ... We haven’t taken our foot off the gas; me and Lorenzo [are] committed to stay on top of each other. We’re that way anyway. We are acting like we are keeping that same date, as much as we can."