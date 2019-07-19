The return of Rick Grimes begins in first teaser for The Walking Dead movie

Early in Season 10 of The Walking Dead, Rick Grimes left the show, signaling the end of an era for the hit AMC series. It was not the end of Rick Grimes, though. While Rick and the actor who plays him, Andrew Lincoln, were leaving the series, they were moving on to the next phase of the franchise with a planned series of movies. Now, courtesy of The Walking Dead's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've got our first teaser for the next phase of Rick Grimes' life in the zombie apocalypse.

The teaser came at the very end of the show's Hall H panel, which featured the cast and creators of the upcoming tenth season dropping a trailer and new cast announcements on the Comic-Con crowd. Just when it seemed like things were wrapping up, moderator Chris Hardwick announced there was one more thing to show the fans, and that's when this very brief but very tantalizing clip played.

Video of Untitled #TheWalkingDead Movie Teaser

Sadly, we don't get any more footage than that for now, but the teaser does confirm that Rick's next adventure will arrive not as a TV movie on AMC, but as a full-fledged theatrical release. We'll let you know more about the future of The Walking Dead on the big screen as we learn it.