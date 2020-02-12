Rick Moranis is coming out of retirement to reprise his Honey, I Shrunk The Kids role in Shrunk

Rick Moranis, one of the biggest comedic figures of the '80s and '90s, took a step back from acting after a run that included Ghostbusters, Spaceballs, Little Shop of Horrors, and SCTV to focus on his family. One of his last (and most lasting contributions) to comedy nostalgia was the Honey, I Shrunk The Kids series, in which Moranis played the bumbling inventor Wayne Szalinski. Now, in a shocking twist that not even the string of Ghostbusters reboots could muster, Moranis is coming out of retirement to once again play Szalinski in the upcoming Disney film Shrunk.

According to Deadline, Moranis will team with original director Joe Johnston and writer Todd Rosenberg for the film, which sees Josh Gad play the role of Moranis' grown son ... who is getting into the family business of wrong-sized mishaps. Yes, the sad news is true: The kids have been shrunk once again.

Continuing the timeline of the sequels Honey, I Blew Up the Kid and Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, Shrunk will be Moranis' first live-action role since, well, Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves back in 1997.

The actor has contributed vocal performances to films like Brother Bear and shows like The Goldbergs, but now fans who have been clamoring for his return (and who were disappointed when he declined to cameo in any of the new Ghostbusters) will get to see him on the big screen once again.

The film does not yet have a release date as it rounds out its casting.