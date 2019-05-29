WIRE Buzz: Ripley's Believe It or Not! teaser; Netflix orders Egyptian genre series; more

Believe it or not, we've got another edition of WIRE Buzz for you good people. In this roundup of genre development news, we've got hits on Bruce Campbell's latest gig, an upcoming supernatural Arabic series from Netflix, and a water-based horror flick at Universal.

Earlier this month, we reported about the reboot of the Ripley's Believe It or Not! TV show hosted by Bruce Campbell. Now, we have a teaser trailer in which the Evil Dead star acts as our guide (a Rod Serling type, if you will) into the world of the strange and unbelievable.

“Shooting this iconic series in the Ripley’s warehouse was actually unbelievable,” the actor said in a statement in early May. “I was blown away by the treasures that unveil a fascinating time capsule into the past and present. Fans are not going to be disappointed when they see the scope of wonderful and weird stories we reveal every week.”

Watch the teaser below:

Ripley's Believe It or Not! premieres on the Travel Channel June 9 at 9 p.m. ET.

Netflix has placed an order for its first series from Egypt entitled Paranormal, the company announced this week.

The Middle Eastern program, based on the best-selling novels from the late author Ahmed Khaled Tawfik, will take place in the 1960s and follow Dr. Refaat Ismail, a hematologist tackling supernatural events. Amr Salama is acting as producer, director, and showrunner.

"I’m very excited about this project, It was my dream to adapt Paranormal of the late author Ahmed Khaled Tawfik and turn it into a drama since I ever wanted to be a filmmaker. I’m proud to present the books in a new light while still keeping the essence of Paranormal. I can't wait to introduce these exciting stories to the Netflix public in 190 countries around the world," Salama said in a statement.

Credit: Netflix

"I’m proud to be working with Netflix on bringing to life the Paranormal series, which I hold dear to my heart," added producer Mohamed Hefzy. "I’m also excited to be cooperating again with long time collaborator and friend, director Amr Salama. Together with Netflix, we aim to present a show of international quality and that lives up to the promises and ambitions of Egyptian and Arabic drama."

This is Netflix's third Middle Eastern original ordered by Netflix after Jinn and Al Rawabi School for Girls.

"We are so excited to be investing in more Middle Eastern productions by adapting the highly acclaimed Paranomal series of novels into an exciting show. We’re also pleased to collaborate with prominent producer Mohamed Hefzy and director Amr Salama whose creative vision we look forward to bringing to our international audience" added Kelly Luegenbiehl, VP of International Originals at Netflix.

Finally, Universal just bought a spec horror script entitled Don't Go in the Water from writer Peter Gaffney, Deadline reports.

The film is described as "a suspenseful monster movie in the vein of The Shallows and The Meg." Given that information, it can be inferred that the main antagonist will be a shark or some kind of other large, underwater predator that enjoys munching on humans as if they were beer nuts.

Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Adam Kolbrenner, and Adam Rodin are all attached as producers.