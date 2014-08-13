Ripley's daughter is facing some familiar challenges in the latest Alien: Isolation trailer

Amanda Ripley is in deep trouble, and it looks like we're in for a great game.

Our excitement has been growing with each passing trailer for the Oct. 7 (please, no delays, Sega!) release of Alien: Isolation. The latest clip only adds to that as it finally focuses so much needed attention on our protagonist.

The game looks so good and feels so much like the original Alien that we kind of wish this was the movie we got instead of Prometheus.

Only two months left to wait.

(via Comic Book Movie)