How satisfying was each Star Wars character's ending in The Rise of Skywalker?

After 42 years, nine movies, three animated series, decades of books, and hundreds of comic books, all buoyed and supplemented by endless fan theories, the Skywalker Saga has finally reached its epic conclusion. And naturally, we have some very strong opinions about how it all went down.

If nothing else, J.J. Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker was designed to satisfy hardcore Star Wars fans. Its depiction of the original trio characters felt more or less how a latchkey kid in 1984 might have imagined Luke, Leia, Han, and Lando in their hand-written fanfiction, while it made sure to tie the new heroes to old myths wherever possible. Some of the choices irked critics, who have given it the lowest aggregate Rotten Tomatoes score since 1999's The Phantom Menace, while others felt consistent with the narrative developed over the last three (and in some places six!) episodes.

In order to work out our feelings on The Rise of Skywalker, we're taking a look at how the movie treated each of the main characters and finished off their storylines. (Note: We didn't include Babu Frik, not only because he just joined the franchise, but because we want an entire trilogy about the little droid-cracker and refuse to accept this is any kind of ending.)

**Spoiler Warning: There are ultimate spoilers for The Rise of Skywalker below. Obviously.**