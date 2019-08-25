D23 reveals a new Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker Storm Trooper

We're getting our first look at the new Storm Trooper from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker thanks to a new reveal at Disney's D23 Expo. The reveal comes from an exhibit which looks at the evolution of the Star Wars soldiers.

The new Storm Trooper comes ready to battle with a rocket pack and streamlined white helmet. This is our first look at the armor used on screen. The First Order jet trooper is a unique design which incorporates concepts from the original trilogy concept artist Ralph McQuarrie. According to Madlyn Burkert, Lucasfilm’s collections and exhibitions archivist, the costume also blends elements of the death troopers from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Pay close attention to the jet pack on the helmet, which is by far the most stand-out component of this new costume. The jet pack is actually blended into the armor itself. That's different from the jet pack being mounted or used in addition to a piece, as we see with the Mandalorian armor favored by Jango Fett and Boba Fett which also featured a jet pack, notes Burkert on StarWars.com.

Here's a close-up:

We wonder what this means for Rey and crew! In addition to the mounted jet pack, Burkert says the shin and forearm pieces of the armor contain fin-like protrusions unique to the jet trooper which give the suit a "feeling of flight."

Credit: StarWars.com

Does this mean space fights? Because we think this means space fights...

Here's a full-length, frontal view of the new jet trooper costume.

Credit: StarWars.com

The costume appears alongside a Sith trooper and eight other production costumes used throughout the Star Wars saga.

We will update this post as more information becomes available. Remember to check out all of SYFY WIRE's coverage of D23 this weekend.