Latest Stories

AHS 1984 Mr. Jingles screengrab
Tag: TV
American Horror Story: 1984 goes full trashy slasher as first trailer introduces Mr. Jingles
The Simpsons
Tag: TV
The Simpsons cast and creators mock Mickey, tease Stranger Things parody at D23
Heroines of the Disney Galaxies panel
Tag: Fangrrls
Everything you need to know from D23's Heroines of the Disney Galaxies panel
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Bill & Ted 3 wraps; Gina Rodriguez leads Netflix sci-fi Awake; more
Jet trooper, Rise of Skywalker
More info i
Credit: StarWars.com
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

D23 reveals a new Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker Stormtrooper

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Andrea Ayres
Aug 25, 2019

We're getting our first look at the new Stormtrooper from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker thanks to a new reveal at Disney's D23 Expo. The reveal comes from an exhibit that looks at the evolution of the Star Wars soldiers.

The new Stormtrooper comes ready to battle with a rocket pack and streamlined white helmet. This is our first look at the armor used on screen. The First Order jet trooper is a unique design that incorporates concepts from the original trilogy concept artist Ralph McQuarrie. According to Madlyn Burkert, Lucasfilm’s collections and exhibitions archivist, the costume also blends elements of the death troopers from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

More D23 Expo

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Poster)
Rey and Kylo battle before the Emperor in a new poster for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
ECwgAoPUcAANuqM
Disney Animation teases with Raya and the Last Dragon and Frozen 2

Pay close attention to the jetpack on the helmet, which is by far the most stand-out component of this new costume. The jetpack is actually blended into the armor itself. That's different from the jetpack being mounted or used in addition to a piece, as we see with the Mandalorian armor favored by Jango Fett and Boba Fett, which also featured a jetpack, notes Burkert on StarWars.com.

Here's a close-up:

We wonder what this means for Rey and crew! In addition to the mounted jetpack, Burkert says the shin and forearm pieces of the armor contain finlike protrusions unique to the jet trooper, which give the suit a "feeling of flight." 

Jet trooper Sith close-up, Rise of Skywalker

Credit: StarWars.com

Does this mean space fights? Because we think this means space fights ...

Here's a full-length, frontal view of the new jet trooper costume.

Full jet trooper armor, Rise of Skywalker

Credit: StarWars.com

The costume appears alongside a Sith trooper and eight other production costumes used throughout the Star Wars saga.

We will update this post as more information becomes available. Remember to check out all of SYFY WIRE's coverage of D23 this weekend. 

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: D23 Expo
Tag: Stormtrooper

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: