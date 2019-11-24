Latest Stories

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney
Tag: Movies
Rise of Skywalker TV spot shows off the Knights of Ren, Disney releases new character posters

Donnie Lederer
Nov 24, 2019

With Thanksgiving only five days away, the good folks at Lucasfilm have given us quite a few things to be thankful for in the world of Star Wars.

First, this past week, they released character posters featuring the leading players in December’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. They range from legends like Lando and Chewbacca to the next generation of the galaxy’s heroes in Finn, Poe, and Rey. Take a look and choose your favorite in the gallery below.

Second, the Star Wars YouTube page released a new TV spot yesterday. If you’d rather not sit through commercials, we have good news. Check it out right here.

 

Since we are less than a month away, you’d think Star Wars would hold off on teasing us with greatness. You’d think wrong. Even for the few moments on screen, seeing the Knights of Ren in live action for the first time was excellent.  Oh, and how about the stormtrooper leaping from a speeder bike, which looks like it had a catapult attached. On the surface, we can only imagine how seeing this scene on the big screen will look. Then we realize the accuracy of a stormtrooper’s aim. We hope they’re okay.

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, directed by J.J. Abrams and starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Adam Driver, opens in theaters December 20.

BB 8
Image Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
C 3PO
Image Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Chewbacca
Image Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
D O
Image Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Finn
Image Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Jannah
Image Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Kylo Ren
Image Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Lando Calrissian
Image Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Poe Dameron
Image Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
R2 D2
Image Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
rey
Image Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Zorri BLiss
Image Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Rose
Image Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm
Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: TV Spot
Tag: Trailers

