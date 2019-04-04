Riverdale parodied yet again, this time by Samantha Bee in anti-vax takedown

Riverdale has long been the source of parody, with the “Archie but dark and steamy” show’s tone being ripe for fun sketches. There was an anti-drug PSA, a sexy Peanuts version from The Tonight Show, and SNL’s corpse-filled satire. Now, there’s a new version of The CW’s famous comic adaptation from TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

This parody focuses on the show’s hyper-serious take on teenage rebellion and how its adults are often mixed up in some messed-up things that their offspring must address. It’s been true in the third season, which finds a cult dominating the town while the Gargoyle King reigns. So it makes sense that the kids would have to save the day in the parody, too — even when it’s simply focused on getting vaccinated.

Take a look:

Video of Full Fronterdale | Full Frontal on TBS

Dubbed “Full Fronterdale,” the parody has its version of Archie explain that he doesn’t want to die of tuberculosis, but in a more normal way, like via cult. Jughead does his reporting while the rest of the kids discuss how hot it is to be a rebel. Just like normal Riverdale, right?

The real show is closing out its third season, which will end on May 15, and it already has a fourth on the way, though some rewrites may be necessary to deal with the tragic passing of star Luke Perry.