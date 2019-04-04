Latest Stories

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 poster
Tag: Fangrrls
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars talk Season 2's sexy and shocking surprises
Hellboy reboot
Tag: Movies
New Hellboy featurette feels like a tip of the ol' horns to Guillermo del Toro
Spider-Gwen Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Tag: Fangrrls
The best deals on Xbox One and PS4 for the week ending April 7
Terminator: Dark Fate Gabriel Luna
Tag: Movies
Terminator: Dark Fate shows first footage, reveals new Terminator's abilities
Samantha Bee Riverdale

Riverdale parodied yet again, this time by Samantha Bee in anti-vax takedown

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Apr 4, 2019

Riverdale has long been the source of parody, with the “Archie but dark and steamy” show’s tone being ripe for fun sketches. There was an anti-drug PSA, a sexy Peanuts version from The Tonight Show, and SNL’s corpse-filled satire. Now, there’s a new version of The CW’s famous comic adaptation from TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

This parody focuses on the show’s hyper-serious take on teenage rebellion and how its adults are often mixed up in some messed-up things that their offspring must address. It’s been true in the third season, which finds a cult dominating the town while the Gargoyle King reigns. So it makes sense that the kids would have to save the day in the parody, too — even when it’s simply focused on getting vaccinated.

Take a look:

Dubbed “Full Fronterdale,” the parody has its version of Archie explain that he doesn’t want to die of tuberculosis, but in a more normal way, like via cult. Jughead does his reporting while the rest of the kids discuss how hot it is to be a rebel. Just like normal Riverdale, right?

The real show is closing out its third season, which will end on May 15, and it already has a fourth on the way, though some rewrites may be necessary to deal with the tragic passing of star Luke Perry.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Riverdale
Tag: samantha bee
Tag: The CW

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: