WIRE Buzz: Jughead's missing in Riverdale S4 trailer; Lex Luthor meets Batman Who Laughs; more

Senior year is starting off rather ominously in the upcoming fourth season of Riverdale.

In the new trailer for the upcoming fourth season of The CW's atmospheric teen drama, Cole Sprouse's Jughead has gone missing, while the rest of the gang splits their time looking for their friend and contemplating how life will be totally different after they graduate high school. It also promises dark secrets, strange days, and someone (possibly Jughead) being buried alive. Man, senior year is a whole new ballgame these days.

You can check out the trailer for yourself here:

Riverdale Season 4 will also deal with the untimely death of Luke Perry, who played Fred Andrews on the show, the father to K.J. Apa's Archie. Perry died unexpectedly of a stroke this past March, and while he'd completed filming on Riverdale Season 3, his last moments on screen were nice, but not particularly heartfelt. Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa previously said that this was purposeful, as he wanted to wait and give Perry the tribute he deserved this season.

You can catch Season 4 of Riverdale starting Oct. 9 on The CW.

(via E! News)

Next up, Superman's greatest foe is going up against his oldest frenemy.

DC Comics' "Year of the Villain" continues with the upcoming miniseries Hell Arisen, which finds a reborn Lex Luthor and his army of super-villains going up against The Batman Who Laughs and his 'secret six' roster of infected heroes. The series, written by James Tynion IV with art from Steve Epting, will start up following the events that are transpiring in the most recent runs of both Batman/Superman and Justice League.

The Batman Who Laughs is a Bruce Wayne from elsewhere in the multiverse who's been exposed to the Joker toxin, making him an incredibly dangerous hybrid of The Caped Crusader and his mortal enemy. He's also been keeping busy as the primary antagonist of the Batman/Superman comic of late. Luthor, meanwhile, committed suicide in his pursuit of selfishness and greed. He's since been reborn as Apex Lex, a human/martian hybrid who's resumed making trouble in the pages of Justice League.

"It's kind of an Aliens vs. Predator situation: whoever wins, we lose," Tynion revealed to ScreenRant. "The Batman Who Laughs getting what he wants is not good for anybody. Lex Luthor getting what he wants? Also not that good for anybody. So it's going to lead to a pretty horrific battle between the two."

Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen will go on sale in late December.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

Finally, Scroll Wheel of Time has scratched out its cast.

The interactive time-traveling buddy comedy will star Bernard David Jones, Laci Mosley, and Jerry Minor as the three leads. Jones, mostly known for the comedy series The Mayor and various CollegeHumor shorts, will play Xandre, a Dragon Ball Z fan who's either a genius or an idiot (or both?). Mosley, who's appeared in comedies like Florida Girls and Insecure, will play Queen Kucci; while Minor, a Big Mouth alum, will play Buddy Buck.

The series follows two up-and-coming rappers who are given a vintage iPod that's actually a time machine. When the two play a certain track, they're transported back to that song's time period, giving them a chance to meet the musicians behind it. The show is a collaboration between Bullitt Studios and the interactive platform eko, which will give viewers a say in how the time-traveling duo interact with their would-be heroes.

In addition to the three leads, real-life musicians like George Clinton, Bootsy Collins and Kid n’ Play are all slated to appear. Scroll Wheel of Time is looking to premiere sometime in 2020.

(via Deadline)