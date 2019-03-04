Riverdale shuts down production in the wake of Luke Perry's death

Fans of Luke Perry weren't the only ones stunned by his death. After news of the actor's passing reached set on Monday, The CW's Riverdale — on which Perry plays Archie's father, Fred Andrews — stopped production.

According to Variety, the show shut down for the day after the news, which makes sense, as the show's executive producers described Perry as "a father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast" in their statement.

For now, there's been no concrete answer on how the show will cope with Perry's passing, as Andrews is one of the more visible members of the older generation on Riverdale.

Fred has been shot on the show, fitting into the soapy drama of the show, but seems utterly safe as the third season near its ending. The CW renewed the show for a fourth season at the end of January, which means there will be an in-story need to explain the absence of Archie's father — though what that explanation will be can only be speculated upon now, since the third season's finale is already mere weeks away.

Riverdale airs its next episode, "Chapter Forty-Nine: Fire Walk with Me," on March 6.