Rob Liefeld gets candid about Deadpool's future: 'I'm not really that crazy about Marvel's plan'

While many were worried about the future of Deadpool after Disney scooped up 20th Century Fox last year, Ryan Reynolds has been assuaging fans' fears with semi-regular updates on the hit film series. In December 2019, the Wade Wilson actor confirmed that a future installment was in development at Marvel Studios and just last week, he discussed the "infinite possibility" of exploring the famously foul-mouthed and meta character on the big screen.

Rob Liefeld (Deadpool's co-creator), on the other hand, doesn't appear to share Reynolds' optimism. Recently guesting on a virtual Inverse Q&A session (see the video below), the comic book creator was asked about the odds of us seeing a Deadpool/X-Force movie anytime soon.

"I don't know. Here's what people don't want to hear, but thank God I'm a realist," he said. I feel like Deadpool, the movies, they've set sail. We got two brilliant movies, and we live in a culture that always looks forward because all they're ever selling us is 'next, next, next, next.' ... It's the fever ... For me, as the fever calms down, people just need to chill out and realize that dude, Deadpool 1 and 2 were released within two years of each other, 2016 and 2018, and I just can't… I'm not really that crazy about Marvel's plan right now."

Video of &#039;Deadpool&#039; creator Rob Liefeld on Marvel Phase 4, the next Wolverine, and new Marvel heroes

After introducing the X-Force roster in Deadpool 2, Fox was actively developing a spinoff film from Cabin in the Woods writer-director Drew Goddard. That plan was seemingly snapped out of existence when Disney came into possession the studio's IP, which includes all of the X-Men.

Now, it's more likely that the Mouse House will strive for a more traditional threequel in the form of Deadpool 3. Fans are also hoping to see the Merc with a Mouth integrated into the wider MCU somehow. At this point, though, there are just too many unknowns and Liefeld acknowledged that.

"If they started making [a new Deadpool movie] today, it would come out in four years," he added. "I can't be excited about that ... I can't gloss it up and go, 'Oh yeah! Gee! Golly!' You know what they're planning with Deadpool right now? They have a goose egg, zero, zero."