Rob Liefeld: 'Ryan Reynolds is Deadpool,' Cable is coming

While appearing at Comikaze 2014 over weekend, Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld touched upon Ryan Reynolds' involvement in that upcoming Deadpool flick and addressed the possibility of X-Men fan fave Cable finally popping up on the big screen. Apparently, "we're all going to nerdgasm." Liefeld's words!

Here’s what Liefeld told the assembled audience:

“Following Wolverine 2009, the Donners called me into their office and said, ‘Rob, we want to meet and talk to you about Deadpool, since we’re spinning it off. We know we made some missteps, and we want to get it right.’ So I sat there with a bunch of producers, and we sat for several hours, and we talked about different ideas. And I tried to steer them in directions I think. For instance, I’ll tell you, first question they said, ‘Rob, does Cable need to be in the Deadpool movie?’ And I said, ‘No, Deadpool deserves his own function and Cable should come in in his own movie.’ And they were like, ‘Ok, because we were thinking about…’ And I was like, ‘No, you can do them both separately. They don’t need to be in the same movie.’ Look, we had a long talk, we had some ideas, I can’t share them, some of them made it across the finish line.”

Then he added:

“And then, they were brilliant and hired the Zombieland writers. Those guys are fantastic. I went to see Zombieland like five times in the theater. I was like, ‘This is genius.’ And the Deadpool script is fantastic. Three years ago, the director Tim Miller, he came to me four years ago, three years ago he goes, ‘Rob, I want you to come up and see what we’re doing.’ And he showed me all the pre-prep work. And then, Ryan Reynolds is pulling up to film this scene that day. And I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, what is happening?’ Cut to that footage is in the locker for three years…three years, and god bless whoever leaked that. Whoever leaked it and goes to jail, we need to cheer them. That movie is happening, as that guy goes in cuffs, because the Fox guy told me, ‘Rob, we have computer forensics. We will find that person.’”

When Liefeld was asked during the panel whether Ryan Reynolds would reprise the role of Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool (if you guys will recall, the former Green Lantern played the Merc with a Mouth in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine), here’s what Liefeld had to say:

“Ryan is Deadpool. Look, Ryan Reynolds, he’s gone through that same career arc, the guy is ridiculously talented. He has a huge, huge passion for Deadpool. Deadpool’s not happening, because he was a giant star, they said, ‘Ryan, what do you want to do?’ And he said, ‘Deadpool.’ That’s why it happened. They would have no faith otherwise. That movie is because of his passion. He put together the team.”

As for Cable? Sure, Liefeld says he doesn’t have to be in Deadpool’s upcoming first solo effort, but the beloved X-Man is apparently coming (maybe in the upcoming X-Men: Apocalypse? Fingers crossed!):

“Cable is awesome,” said Liefeld. “And he will … when he appears on screen, we’re all going to nerdgasm, because he’s coming. They can’t hold him back. He’s coming.”

Here ya go! Have a look at the full Rob Liefeld Comikaze 2014 panel:

(via Comic Book)