Rob Zombie says he's directing The Munsters reboot, which he's been 'chasing' for 20 years

Director and musician Rob Zombie has finally confirmed a long-running rumor: his next film project will be adapting The Munsters for Universal Studios via its 1440 Productions division. The co-founder of heavy metal band White Zombie took to Instagram to deliver the good news today, and apparently the classic sitcom has been somewhat of a white whale for him for a while now.

"Attention Boils and Ghouls! 💀The rumors are true! ☠️ My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for 20 years! THE MUNSTERS! 🦇🦇🦇🦇 Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress! ⚡️#robzombie #themunsters #universalstudios," Zombie posted.

The Munsters, in case you're not aware, was a sitcom from 1964 about a family of monsters who moved to an American neighborhood after having come from Transylvania. It only lasted two seasons (70 episodes), but much like the short lived (and more than a little similar) Addams Family, the series became a cult classic, spawning a sequel show in 1988, plus a handful of TV movies that starred the original cast.

The last time we saw the Munster family was back in 2012 as a Halloween special that was actually the pilot of a failed revival courtesy of Hannibal and Pushing Daisies creator Bryan Fuller. In 2017, it was reported that comedian Seth Meyers would try to reboot the series with NBC, but that apparently didn't take.

Zombie, of course, has plenty of of bona fides in the horror genre. He made his debut with 2003's House of 1000 Corpses, and later followed it up with The Devil's Rejects in 2005, and then Halloween in 2007. His most recent flick, 2019's 3 from Hell, ended the Firefly (not that one) trilogy he began with Corpses and Rejects.

Though more lighthearted than his usual fare, Zombie is apparently a hardcore fan of The Munsters property -- at least if you believe Howard Stern. In 2010, the shock jock recalled their time watching the show together, noting that Zombie saw each episode "at least 17 times" and would shout out lines before characters could say them, much to Stern's annoyance. Hopefully that kind of enthusiasm comes through whenever Zombie's Munsters movie releases.