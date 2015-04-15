Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans explain what will drive Cap and Iron Man apart in Civil War

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Kevin Feige recently sat down with IGN during their whirlwind Avengers: Age of Ultron press junkets, where the two actors and the head of Marvel talked about the reasons why Tony and Cap will be on opposite sides in Captain America: Civil War. While Cap is all about transparency, Tony's ideologies are about control. But there are even more underlying reasons for their rivalry.

For our genius billionaire playboy philanthropist, it may simply come down to some sort of sibling rivalry, and even plain old jealousy. Here’s what Downey had to say:

"On the surface it's that. But also [Tony] Stark grew up under the shadow of this very close father son/relationship that Howard [Stark] had with Steve [Rogers, Captain America] so I'm sure that it's driven by some unconscious motives. At the same time, they're two vastly different generations of moral psychology. And arguably, Cap's is more righteous. But I think Tony is a realist. So that's always a fun dynamic to play."

Chris Evans then talked about how both Tony and Cap’s ideologies will actually switch. I really like how Evans says it’ll flip-flop here:

"This is why I think the next movie is going to be so effective - Civil War - because there's a flip-flop in the way we approach things. Tony's always been a trailblazer. He's always been his own man and he bucks authority. He dances to the beat of his own drum. Cap comes from a world or order, and organization, and hierarchy, and structure. And I think after Cap 2 when SHIELD kind of fell that Cap kind of realized that you can't necessarily trust the people around you - or you can't trust the system. I think he now is kind of starting to follow his own heart, and do his own thing, and as a result there becomes this kind of flip-flop in perspective."

Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige further discussed the seeds of dissent that are firmly planted in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and will bleed over in Captain America: Civil War:

"There's a great moment at the end of this movie [Avengers: Age of Ultron] that we won't spoil, but it involves the notion of them realizing that the only way through all this is together. And I love that. It's one of my favorite moments in the film. And I do think that if it wasn't for Tony then maybe none of this would have happened. And if it wasn't for Tony then the day may not have been saved. But his intentions were good, and I think we cary that through in future films in a way that makes it very balanced in terms of who you might agree with in arguments to come. "I showed the scene of the two of them chopping wood together during our announcement," Marvel head Kevin Feige recalled, referring to the studio's big slate reveal last year. "It's one of my favorite scenes - because I thought it did represent the undercurrent of their disagreements to come. So a lot of the groundwork is being laid here."

Check out IGN’s video interview below, and let us know what you think: