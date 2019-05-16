WIRE Buzz: Robert Downey Jr. leads new Disney Legends; The Goon back in development; more

The Walt Disney Company has announced the names of 11 new Disney Legends, all of whom will be honored at a ceremony during the Mouse House's fan-centric D23 Expo 2019 this summer.

Leading the pack is Robert Downey Jr., whose debut as Iron Man in 2008 launched what is now known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During the past 11 years, Downey appeared as Tony Stark in a total of 10 Marvel pictures and has been the biggest public face of the MCU, his portrayal of the classic Marvel character helping to lead the franchise to more than $20 billion at the box office. With Iron Man finally meeting his demise in Avengers: Endgame, now seems like an appropriate time to honor RDJ's accomplishments.

Also achieving Legend status is the director of the first two Iron Man movies, The Jungle Book and the upcoming The Lion King, Jon Favreau, who fought to cast Downey as Iron Man in the first place. Also joining the ranks are Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Ming-Na Wen, the voice of Darth Vader himself, James Earl Jones, acclaimed film composer Hans Zimmer, actress Bette Midler, choreographers Kenny Ortega and Barnette Ricci, journalists Robin Roberts and Diane Sawyer, and park/attraction designer Wing Chao.

The Disney Legends Awards ceremony, hosted by Disney CEO Bob Iger, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, in Hall D23 of the Anaheim Convention Center.

Remember The Goon? An animated film version of Eric Powell's bizarrely funny and nightmarish comic book was announced way back in the mists of time (actually, 2008) with heavyweight director David Fincher (Seven) and animation/FX company Blur Studio (co-founded by future Deadpool director Tim Miller) attached. The project went into development hell, raising money for pre-production work through a Kickstarter campaign while looking for a studio or producers to invest in it, but little has been heard for years (Blur did make the proof-of-concept teaser you see above).

Well, a post that just sprung up today on that very same Kickstarter page (which raised over $400K!) revealed that the film was back in development at Fox, stating, "With your generous contributions, we were able to finish a full storyboard animatic of the film, complete with amazing voice acting, sound design, and music. This template for the film sold the producers and studio on the potential of The Goon and we’re beginning a new round of development."

Now, it's a long way from development to the screen, and Fox's recent acquisition by Disney may still bring the hammer down on a number of projects. But Fincher and Miller (who recently worked together on Love, Death and Robots for Netflix), Powell himself, and now the Chernin Group (War for the Planet of the Apes) are all on board. So The Goon — which pits the title character against all kinds of monsters, zombies, mutants, mad scientists, and other enemies — may well be back from the dead.

AMC is getting into the anthology business with a yet-to-be-titled project from Emmy-winning writer Will Bridges, who has worked on Stranger Things and co-scripted one of the most popular segments of another genre anthology, Black Mirror.

The series will run for six hour-long episodes, with each segment featuring a new cast and story. According to Deadline, however, all six tales will take place 15 years in the future, when technology has been developed that allows everyone on Earth a way to find their soulmates.

David Madden, president of programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said, "The show explores how technological innovation can impact the most delicate matters of the heart, and each episode will turn personal life choices into high-stakes drama. It’s a fresh yet relatable idea, portrayed through wildly entertaining tales with unexpected twists, humor, and meaningful emotion."

Bridges was a staff writer for Stranger Things on its upcoming third season and co-wrote the "USS Callister” episode (pictured above) of Black Mirror. The new show is based on a short film called For Life, which he made with Brett Goldstein, who's also working on the new project. Look for it in 2020.