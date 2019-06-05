WIRE Buzz: Robert Downey, Jr.'s plan to save the world; Arrow final season; more

Robert Downey Jr. may be done playing Iron Man, but his plan to save the world is just getting started.

While speaking at Amazon's Re:Mars conference in Las Vegas, the actor unveiled The Footprint Coalition, an organization that will dedicate itself to saving the world through advanced technology. Per a report from Variety, the organization will formally launch in April of next year.

"Between robotics and nanotechnology, we could clean up the planet significantly, if not totally, in 10 years,” Downey Jr. said, referring to the information he'd gotten through several roundtable conversations with the scientific community. "God I love experts. They’re like Wikipedia with character defects."

There are no details on how The Footprint Coalition would make these changes, but you can keep up-to-date with developments at their just-launched website here.

Next up, Arrow may be gearing up for its shortened final season, but Joseph David-Jones will be making the most out of it.

The actor, who plays Connor Hawke on the superhero drama, will close out his role as a series regular, according to Deadline. Hawke is a Knightwatch agent who also has served as the auxiliary Green Arrow. His presence also seems to indicate the flash-forwards will be sticking around to wrap up the series, as Connor plays a key role in that future. His character was first introduced on DC's Legends of Tomorrow back in 2016, and joined The Arrowverse's flagship series earlier this year.

The final season of Arrow will kick off its 10-episode run sometime this fall on The CW.

Finally, they say we're our own worst critics, and Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is putting that to the test.

To celebrate the PC launch of Roiland's videogame, Trover Saves the Universe, Squanch Games released this 90-second clip of Rick and Morty's dueling commentary. It's very strange and very NSFW. That being said, you can check it out here.

Video of Rick and Morty Play Trover Saves the Universe (UNCENSORED)

As the voice of both Rick and Morty, Roiland doesn't waste the opportunity to break the hell out of the fourth wall, with Rick pointing out the familiar-sounding voices in the game and questioning the legality of the video existing at all.

Trover Saves the Universe finds the player teaming up with the eponymous Trover after a villain named Glarkon steals your dogs and sticks them in his eye sockets so he can better imperil the universe at large. If that's your thing, the game is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, and PC via Steam, Oculus Store, and Epic Game Store.

