Robert Garrison, Tommy in Karate Kid franchise, dies at 59

Contributed by
james_comtois.jpg
James Comtois
Sep 27, 2019

Robert Garrison, the actor who played Tommy in The Karate Kid franchise, has died after dealing with kidney and liver issues, according to a report from TMZ that SYFY WIRE confirmed. He was 59.

A representative of Garrison issued the following statement to SYFY WIRE: "Rob was a great person and ambassador to The Karate Kid legacy. His performance in Season 2 of Cobra Kai, being his last, was simply amazing and he stole the episode. He will be missed by me and everyone he encountered."

Known for playing the member of Cobra Kai who shouted “Get him a body bag, yeah!” in the climactic scene from The Karate Kid, Garrison also appeared in The Karate Kid II and (uncredited) in The Karate Kid Part III through archived footage.

He recently reprised his role of Tommy for the YouTube series, Cobra Kai. Season 2's "Take a Right" episode features Johnny (William Zabka) and his old Cobra Kai cohorts taking Tommy out of the hospital, where he was being treated for cancer, and onto the open road for one last camping trip.  

Cobra Kai creator and executive producer Jon Hurwitz offered his thoughts on Garrison’s passing and condolences to his family via social media. 

“Our entire Karate Kid/Cobra Kai family is devastated by the news of OG Cobra Rob Garrison's passing," Hurwitz wrote on Twitter. "He was a truly gifted performer and an even better man. My heart goes out to Rob's family during this difficult time. #RIP”

Garrison's first acting credit was for 1977's Starship Invasions. He also appeared in films such as Brubaker, Prom Night, and Iron Eagle, as well as a number of television shows, including St. Elsewhere, MacGyver, Columbo, and The Munsters Today.

He is survived by his brother, Patrick, and Patrick's wife, Linda.

