Robert Pattinson, Nicholas Hoult reportedly on short list for The Batman

Holy smokes! It looks like we're inching closer to finally knowing who the next Batman will be. According to Deadline, actors Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult are atop a very "short list" for the upcoming Matt Reeves superhero film The Batman.

Deadline, responding to an earlier report from Variety which named Pattinson as Batman, says that Reeves and Warner Bros. have not yet named their Bruce Wayne. Deadline reports, per "several sources," that no decision has been made yet. They also note that Pattinson holds an edge over Hoult on the short list, but that Warner Bros. and Reeves like both actors at this point.

No matter which actor Warner Bros. and Reeves choose, both Pattinson (Twilight) and Hoult (Tolkien, X-Men) have some serious genre bona fides to back them up. And both Pattinson (33) and Hoult (29) would be on the younger side of actors named to play Bruce Wayne, which would jive with Reeves' previous statements regarding his wishes to choose a younger Batman, as opposed to the more grizzled variety played by departing Ben Affleck.

The Batman will be released as a standalone movie. This means it will be completely independent of Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight universe, and separate from 2019's Joaquin Phoenix-starring Joker. Reeves, who also directed War for the Planet of the Apes, has promised his turn with Gotham's most famous vigilante will be full noir "detective mode."

Reeves is said to be continuing work on his script, now more than a year in the making. According to Variety, Warner Bros. has granted Reeves ample time to complete his vision for the Caped Crusader. This could be in an effort to revamp Batman's image after poor box office performance of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

SYFY WIRE has reached out to Warner Bros. for confirmation about the short list, and we'll update you as more information becomes available.

The Batman has a release date of June 25, 2021, and is expected to begin pre-production sometime this summer.

