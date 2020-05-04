Robert Rodriguez confirms Mandalorian S2 involvement with adorable Baby Yoda selfie

In a late surge, it seems that director Robert Rodriguez has won May the 4th, ladies and gentlemen. Tweeting out an epic selfie with the now-famous Baby Yoda puppet in the 11th hour of Star Wars Day, the Alita: Battle Angel filmmaker confirmed his involvement with Season 2 of The Mandalorian on Disney+.

"I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe," he wrote, using the hashtags of #TheMandalorian, #MayThe4th, and #StarWarsDay.

Whispers of Rodriguez being tapped to direct parts of the Star Wars show's sophomore season surfaced in late March. However, nothing was officially known for sure until today and we still don't know how many episodes he oversaw.

As we've mentioned in the past, Rodriguez's experience with neo-Westerns and outlaw-like characters makes him an excellent choice for The Mandalorian, which draws a lot of inspiration from the iconic Spaghetti Westerns (think Sergio Leone's Dollars trilogy) of yesteryear.

Ever since he arrived in the very first episode of the series, Baby Yoda has been charming audiences the world over. He's even been popular on set, where he's bewitched folks like Werner Herzog (who played The Client) and grandpa George Lucas himself. Next to nothing is known about the toddler's origins, although it's been made clear that he has a real name beyond the one fans have given him.

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney

Season 2 will reunite the surviving players like Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), Moff Gideon (Ginacarlo Esposito), and Mayfield (Bill Burr). Newcomers (at least the ones we know about so far) include an unnamed bounty hunter played by Michael Biehn and, even more exciting, a live-action Ahsoka Tano played by Rosario Dawson.

The Mandalorian is expected to return to Disney+ this fall. Earlier today, we reported on a post-production update from returning director Rick Famuyiwa and animation supervisor Hal Hickel.