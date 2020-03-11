WIRE Buzz: Roberto Orci spinning Sony/Marvel film; Sea Fever trailer; more

Oh the tangled web he weaves.

Roberto Orci, the veteran screenwriter behind The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the first two Transformers movies, and the Star Trek reboot and its sequels, has reportedly been hired to write another super adventure... we're just not sure about what or for whom.

While industry reports say the would-be blockbuster will be part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe that's separate from the Disney-owned MCU, SYFY WIRE has learned that it's not a Spider-Man spin-off, but rather an untitled Sony/Marvel Universe film.

No word whether the Orci-penned film will focus on Sony's biggest Marvel star and everyone's friendly neighborhood webslinger, or other Marvel properties the studio controls, like Venom, Morbius the Living Vampire, Silk, Nightwatch, and Silver and Black. Sony has not commented on the report.

Roberto Orci/Getty

After Sony struck a new deal with Disney to co-produce a third Spider-Man starring Tom Holland targeted for summer 2021, along with a future MCU appearance for Peter Parker, Sony's plans to build out its own universe with Spidey and friends has only grown more ambitious.

Aside from developing a follow up to 2018's animated hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and another film centered on Madame Web, Sony has Jared Leto's Morbius due out this summer, Andy Serkis' Venom 2 on the way with Tom Hardy reprising his role as the alien symbiote, and a mysterious third Marvel-related film slated to begin shooting in the fall (perhaps the long-teased big screen debut of the Sinister Six).

A new trailer for the high-seas Irish sci-fi horror film Sea Fever just washed ashore.

Starring Hermione Corfield, Dougray Scott, and Wonder Woman's Connie Nielsen, the film tells the seafaring tale of an Irish fishing trawler and its crew as they encounter an invasive parasite of alien dimensions that is growing in their water supply and about to make their deep sea Atlantic adventure a living hell.

Talk about bycatch!

Sea Fever, helmed by Irish TV and documentary writer/director Neasa Hardiman, made waves when it first premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. It hits select Alamo Drafthouse theaters Apr. 7, before its official release Apr. 10.

And last but not least, Deadline reports that Focus Features has set a July 24 release date for its latest frightfest, Come Play.

Written and directed by newcomer Jacob Chase and based on his short film, Larry, this Poltergeist-like horror thriller is about a monster who terrorizes a lonely young boy (Azhy Robertson) and his family through their cell phones and tablet devices, and seeks to enter the real world. Gillian Jacobs (Hot Tub Time Machine 2, Community) and John Gallagher Jr. (10 Cloverfield Lane, Underwater) costar as the boy's parents.

Come Play is produced by Amblin Partners and will go up against Disney's Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt and Fox Searchlight's Wes Anderson romantic dramedy, The French Dispatch.