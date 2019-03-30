Latest Stories

Justice League vs the Fatal Five
Tag: Movies
Justice League and the Fatal Five duke it out at WonderCon premiere
the-legend-of-zelda-oot-adult-zelda-reveal
Tag: Fangrrls
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is about Zelda becoming an adult, too
Legion FX
Tag: TV
Wondercon: Legion panel shows over 10 minutes of Season 3 premiere and introduces Lauren Tsai as Switch
Joker's Five Way Revenge
Tag: Videos
WATCH: Legendary Batman artist Neal Adams explains the Joker's rebirth
rick hunter

Robotech unveils fleet of updates for comic and live-action movie at Wondercon

Contributed by
Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
Mar 30, 2019

If you are a fan of the classic anime Robotech in any form, whether it be comics, tabletop games, or RPG, the people at Harmony Gold have lots in store for you. The minds behind Robotech descended to WonderCon 2019 and gave fans a taste of what's to come in various media, including an upcoming live-action movie.

The panel was moderated by Harmony Gold's Kev McKeever, who started by praising the Robotech fandom as some of the best in the world. He then showed off some fantastic fan art, before reminding fans new and old that the Robotech cartoon is now available for streaming on Netflix, Amazon, and Crackle.

From the digital to the physical, Kev talked about the various licensing partners Robotech has, and some of their upcoming products. Some highlights include:

  • Rick Hunter and Roy Focker Plushies from Icon Heroes
  • T-shirts, polos, socks, hoodies, and hockey jerseys from 80's Tees
  • ReAction and MUSCLE figures from Super7
  • Retro arcade game from Coleco
  • A New Robotech RPG from Strange Machine, who acquired the RPG license

Robotech's comic's publisher, Titan Comics, has some big things on the "horizon" if you will. Harmony Gold's creative director Tommy Yune revealed that the original comic adaptation of the Macross Saga is digitally remasted and is available in TPB and digital download.

Yune went on to talk about the current run of the Robotech comic, written by Simon Furman and drawn by new artist Hendry Prasetya. The revisioning of the Robotech story has had many fans asking questions and Yune reassured them that all would be revealed starting on this year's Free Comic Book Day, May 4th, with the beginning of the "Event Horizon" story, which will explain why all the changes have occurred within the comic's story versus its original telling.

The panel closed out with exciting news about the upcoming live action movie. Sony Pictures will be the distributor with Gianni Nunnari, Mark Canton, and Barbara Muschietti. The film has its director who is Barbara's brother Mark Muschietti. You may know him from a small horror movie called It, as well as its upcoming sequel It Chapter 2. Writing duties fall upon Jason Fuchs, who co-wrote Wonder Woman.

From awesome gear to fun looking games, to a movie with a darn good pedigree, it's a great time to be a long-time Robotech fan, and it's a great time to become a new one.

 

Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Robotech
Tag: WonderCon
Tag: CONS

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: NYCC 2018
Tag: New York Comic Con 2018
RobotechHero
Robotech comes to NYCC anime fest as panel teases new games and live-action movie
Brian Silliman
Oct 4, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: Awesome Stuff Weekly
Tag: Ant-Man and the Wasp
antman wasp hero
Awesome Stuff Weekly: The Wasp makes her incredible Hot Toys debut
Luke Brown
Jul 5, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Losers
Tag: Robotech
robotech.jpg
Losers director confirms he may do Robotech
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Legion
Tag: Noah Hawley
Legion FX
Wondercon: Legion panel shows over 10 minutes of Season 3 premiere and introduces Lauren Tsai as Switch
Ernie Estrella
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0