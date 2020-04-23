Meet Patrick, Carnegie Mellon's new SpongeBob-inspired robotic starfish

Taking a cue from SpongeBob SquarePants' lovable lunkhead, Patrick the Starfish, the robotics experts at Pittsburgh's Carnegie Mellon University have created a semi-creepy silicone robotic device patterned after an oceanic creature called a brittle star. PATRICK mimics the five-armed structure and crawling behavior of the marine invertebrate classified as a close cousin of the starfish.

"This work came about as a natural extension of our lab's previous work in creating untethered soft robots using muscle wire in place of electrical motors," researcher Zach Patterson told TechXplore. "Our inspiration for PATRICK comes from the brittle star, a surprisingly agile relative of the sea star."

Credit: Carnegie Mellon University

Carnegie Mellon's bio-inspired robot is the first untethered underwater crawling soft robot as described in a new research paper presented to Cornell University's arXiv. According to the study, soft robots are designed to be inherently safer and have the ability to provide more stable interactions with their environment since they can mechanically deform while responding to surprise interactions. But their intricate mechanics can make them tough to control, especially when considering the advanced function of locomotion.

Video of Brittle Star Robot (IROS 2020 Submission)

That's where PATRICK's unique method of movement comes in. Ambling along under the sea utilizing rubbery legs actuated by coils of shape-memory-alloy wires (SMA), PATRICK is capable of some remarkable feats of agility unseen in previous generations of similar machines. SMA is a specialized type of metal whose properties include high flexibility at room temperature, quick heat-up time, and a return to previous shapes once an electric current surges through.

"We use these shape-changing coils as a kind of 'muscle,' causing the robot's legs to bend in desired directions," Patterson said. "The robot is mostly made of silicone, making it highly flexible and waterproof. In order to control PATRICK's motion, we developed several motion primitives: specific patterns of shape change coordinated among the limbs that move the robot as a whole."

Video of PATRICK untethered soft brittle star inspired robot demo

Patterson and the team provided PATRICK with an intriguing ability to carry out computations, sense its immediate surroundings, and autonomously pick what direction to move while submerged using a remote wireless control linked to cameras and other devices.

Carnegie Mellon's engineering crew hopes to use this new platform as a testbed to adapt and develop controls and path planning techniques for mobile soft robots, push the boundaries of machine learning applications in robotics, and discover more about the physics of underwater walking and the attributes of the brittle star.