Rocket and Groot gear up for 20 stellar variants honoring classic Marvel covers

Guardians of the Galaxy's Rocket and Groot have been officially thrust into the limelight after the monumental and well-deserved success of James Gunn's rowdy space romp.

Now the uncanny pair will shine even brighter when their familiar faces grace the hallowed pages of some of Marvel's most iconic covers. Starting in November, Rocket Raccoon and Groot will take center stage in series of 20 variant covers re-creating classic Marvel covers from decades past. These unique covers by fan-favorite artists like Dustin Nguyen, Chip Zdarsky, James Stokoe, Tom Fowler and Sanford Greene are designed to mimic a selection of legendary issues from Marvel's vast catalog of Silver and Bronze Age titles like Avengers, X-Men, Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk and The Mighty Thor.

David Gabriel, Marvel's SVP of Sales and Marketing, said of this special spotlight melding his company's legacy of past and present artists:

"People everywhere can't seem to get enough Rocket & Groot! As soon as we came up with the concept to do Rocket Raccoon & Groot variants, the ideas just started pouring in. We couldn't wait to get our hands dirty creating some really fantastic cover homages. This program is really the best of both worlds and we know it will really excite old and new fans everywhere."

Check out the complete list of books where these 20 variants will be seen at Marvel's site here, and enjoy this preview of seven homage variants matched with their original inspirations in our gallery below.

(Via Geek Tyrant)