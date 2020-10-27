WIRE Buzz: Tenacious 'Time Warp' video Rock-y's the vote; Ginger Snaps series; Freaky trailer

Let's do the "Time Warp" yet again! The Rocky Horror Picture Show song is the latest piece of genre pop culture to attract celebrities and politicians alike in a "get out the vote' initiative. This time, it's a tribute cover of the cult hit's breakout tune, led by Jack Black's band Tenacious D...and they've brought along plenty of famous guests to jump to the left.

Original Rocky Horror star Susan Sarandon leads the charge, with the likes of Sarah Silverman, John Waters, Karen O, Reggie Watts, Ezra Miller, Ilana Glazer, Eric Andre, George Takei, Phoebe Bridgers, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Michael Peña also making cameos. They show up in force alongside Democratic politicians like Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg to encourage fans to "Rock-y the vote."

Check it out:

Video of &quot;Time Warp&quot;

Guest stars be damned, nobody's beating Black dressed up as the various Rocky characters. Plus, that incredible corset. Few can pull off the pelvic thrusts necessary to do the song justice, but Jack Black is among them.

Elsewhere in the world of politically charged Rock-y the vote extravaganzas, Tim Curry is leading a Rocky Horror Picture Show livestream fundraiser for the Wisconsin Democratic Party on Halloween Night.

Next, speaking of midnight cult hits, Ginger Snaps is getting its own series.

The goth, death-centric sister and werewolf tale spawned a pair of sequels and a devoted horror fanbase — and now, according to Deadline, it's headed to TV. Original creator/director John Fawcett (Orphan Black) is leading the way for the series, executive producing while Anna Ssemuyaba writes. The series will follow main characters Ginger and Brigette on their quest to escape their hometown or die trying. Oh, and while one of them is a werewolf.

Video of Ginger Snaps (2000) - Official Trailer

“I have long loved Ginger Snaps and its incisive portrayal of the agony, ecstasy, and unbridled rage that comes with being a teenage girl,” said Ssemuyaba in a statement to Deadline. "I’m honoured to be reimagining it for a new audience.”

“Could it be more socially relevant in this day and age to launch the television series Ginger Snaps?” Fawcett said. “For me, this is the ultimate follow-up to Orphan Black and I know those fans will find new love with the iconic Ginger and Brigette Fitzgerald. Anna Ssemuyaba is the perfect writer to help us bring our edgy, girl-power horror story to the small screen. I can’t wait for a big bite of this!”

No word on a timeline for the series or whether it has a distribution home lined up, but Fawcett found tons of success with Orphan Black at BBC America, so those connections could be helpful.

Finally, fans of body-swap horror-comedy are in luck: Blumhouse has dropped a new trailer for its R-rated Freaky.

Starring Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn as a high schooler and serial killer (respectively) that accidentally swap bodies, the film from Happy Death Day filmmaker Christopher Landon looks to spread the gore and good times this Halloween season with a twisted take on yet another subgenre. Now fans have a second trailer to sink their hooks into.

Take a look:

Video of Freaky - Slaughterhouse (In Theaters November 13) [HD]

Millie is having quite a year, even without the Blissfield Butcher taking over her body. At least she's still able to work it to those cheerleading routines inside of Vaughn's giant frame. With tons of gruesome kills and plenty of self-referential humor, Freaky looks to be a love letter to horror fans and those that delight in the oddball world of YA body-swaps.

Freaky hits theaters on Friday, Nov. 13.