Latest Stories

g-willow-wilson-bird-king
Tag: Fangrrls
G. Willow Wilson discusses her historical fantasy epic The Bird King
Firefly: The Ghost Machine
Tag: Movies
First look: Titan Books expands Joss Whedon's universe with two new Firefly releases
Jon Cryer Lex Luthor
Tag: TV
Jon Cryer's Lex Luthor blames Superman for his crimes in Supergirl footage
Adam Mason on Black Antenna set
Tag: Movies
Alice in Chains is making a sci-fi movie, and here are the first two chapters
Rollerball2.jpg

Rollerball at 40: Paving the way for The Hunger Games

Contributed by
don.jpg
Don Kaye
Jun 25, 2015

Forty years ago, 1975 brought the arrival of a number of sci-fi, horror and fantasy films that made an impact on their genres -- some good, some not so good, but all interesting and all remembered even to this day. We continue our look back at each of those films on the anniversary of its release and where it stands four decades later with this near-future drama that has become more prophetic with time.

Title: Rollerball

Release date: June 25, 1975

Cast: James Caan, John Houseman, Maud Adams, John Beck, Ralph Richardson

Director: Norman Jewison

Plot: By the year 2018, traditional governments have all but vanished and corporations control the world and its resources. The populace is kept distracted and entertained by Rollerball, an extreme combination of football, motocross and gladiatorial fighting in which players are often killed and the violence level is constantly raised. When its star player, Jonathan E. (Caan), becomes a hero to the public, his corporate masters grow nervous and demand that he retire -- but Jonathan refuses and determines to find out why.

Why it's significant: Death Race 2000, The Running Man, Battle Royale, The Hunger Games -- name the movie that combines a deadly, ultra-violent sports competition with a futuristic, dystopian setting and it was probably influenced in some way by Rollerball. The film wasn't the first to tackle this subject matter -- Peter Watkins' little-seen The Gladiators (1969) was there first -- but it turned the subject matter into box-office gold and paved the way for many of the films mentioned above.

Ironically, director Norman Jewison set out to make a film that was disgusted at the level of violence in the title game, but it is those sequences that are the best part of Rollerball -- they're visceral, bloody and steadily more horrific. The rest of the movie is a rather slow crawl through a lot of talking -- in locker rooms, boardrooms, living rooms and cocktail parties -- as James Caan's Jonathan E. broods and begins to realize that the Energy Corporation, which owns his team in addition to a large chunk of the world, sees him as a threat because he represents the power of the individual.

Despite its shortcomings, Rollerball remains eerily relevant. Just take a look at how the Super Bowl has been all but turned into a national holiday, while the government refuses to give people Election Day off to vote, and you'll see how sports could be seen as serving to distract the public today. The escalation of violence in and the rise of MMA fighting is the real-life counterpart to the stripping of all rules from rollerball. As for the concept of corporations controlling our entire lives and even managing to alter or erase past history -- that is hardly science fiction anymore (compare this to the weak 2002 remake, which stripped all the themes out of the story and made it just a dumb action piece -- the original movie's corporate masters would have approved). Rollerball may not be a great film, but its portrayal of the future looks, in some ways, a lot like right now.

Other entries in this series:

Trivia:

Rollerball3.jpg
Although Rollerball was intended in part as a warning against increasing the violence in sports,...
RollerballJewison.jpg
Rollerball is Norman Jewison's only science fiction film and he was reportedly influenced by two...
RollerballArena.png
The film takes place in different cities, but there was only one rollerball rink built. It was...
RollerballFist.png
While critics were not kind to Rollerball, it was one of the most financially successful films of...
RalphRichardson.jpg
Sir Ralph Richardson, the legendary British actor who plays the eccentric "librarian" in Rollerball...
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: James Caan
Tag: 1975: Back to the future
Tag: Rollerball

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: elf
Tag: Will Ferrell
elfhed.png
25 thoughts I had while watching Elf
Courtney Enlow
Dec 15, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: 1975: Back to the future
Tag: The Ultimate Warrior
TheUltimateWarrior2.jpg
The Ultimate Warrior at 40: Survival of the fittest
Don Kaye
Oct 12, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 5
Tag: 1975: Back to the future
Tag: Spotlight
Rocky Horror Picture Show turns 40
The Rocky Horror Picture Show at 40: Let's do the Time Warp again
Don Kaye
Sep 26, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 4
Tag: 1975: Back to the future
Tag: Race with the Devil
RaceWithTheDevil3.jpg
Race with the Devil at 40: Speeding with Satan
Don Kaye
Jun 26, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3