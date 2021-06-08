'Ron's Gone Wrong' trailer boots up Zach Galifianakis as a hilariously malfunctioning robot pal

Imagine a version of Short Circuit and/or The Iron Giant tailor-made for the age of social media and you've got an inkling of the upcoming animated feature Ron's Gone Wrong. Set for release by the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios this fall, the animated effort stars Jack Dylan Grazer (Pixar's Luca) as Barney, a socially awkward middle schooler who is the last kid in his small town to receive a robot companion known as a B-Bot.

The only drawback is that Barney's technological pal, Ron (voiced by The Hangover's Zach Galifianakis), is full of bugs that turn him into a malfunctioning mess. Good thing Ron is cute as a button (his sleek and rounded design gives off some serious Baymax vibes). Instead of returning his B-Bot, Barney decides to keep Ron, launching them both "into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship," teases the official synopsis.

Watch the trailer now:

Video of Ron&#039;s Gone Wrong | Official Trailer | 20th Century Studios

Olivia Colman (The Mitchells vs. The Machines), Ed Helms (The Office), Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Kylie Cantrall (Gabby Duran and the Unsittables), Ricardo Hurtado (The Goldbergs), Marcus Scribner (Black-ish), and Thomas Barbusca (Chad) also lend their voices to the film.

The film marks the first very first theatrical release from U.K.-based studio, Locksmith Animation. It was directed by Locksmith founder Sarah Smith (Arthur Christmas), Jean-Philippe Vine (a story artist on Cars 3 and The Good Dinosaur), and Octavio Rodriguez (a story artist on Coco and Incredibles 2). Smith co-wrote the screenplay alongside Peter Baynham (Arthur Christmas). The pair executive-produced the project with Locksmith chairman Elisabeth Murdoch. Locksmith co-founder Julie Lockhart (The Pirates! Band of Misfits) and Lara Breay are producers.

"Ironically and brilliantly, the film is actually about children and screen time ... It looks a little bit at the difference between the relationships you have online and the relationships you have in person," Smith explained to the Associated Press last summer. "Our story is about an amazing new gadget called B-Bot, which is like your little walking, talking personal robot. About every kid in the world has one and they're fantastic. The story's about the last kid in this small town to get one and when they finally get him one, it's broken. But it turns out to be slightly entertainingly out of control and has no safety controls. The kid keeps it and hides it in the shed and he tries to teach it how to be a friend."

Check out a poster and two production stills below:

Credit: 20th Century Studios/Locksmith Animation

Credit: 20th Century Studios/Locksmith Animation

Credit: 20th Century Studios/Locksmith Animation

Ron's Gone Wrong arrives in theaters Friday, Oct. 22.