Rosario Dawson
Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Rosario Dawson says biggest career goal is getting in both Star Trek and Star Wars: 'I will just retire'

Jacob Oller
Apr 14, 2020

Less than a month after reports surfaced that Rosiaro Dawson was set to play Star Wars fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano on the second season of The Mandalorian, the actress has started airing out her sci-fi franchise bucket list—and begun attributing Ahsoka’s live-action debut to the support of the fandom at large. Though she’s remaining mysteriously vague about her future as Anakin Skywalker’s old padawan, Dawson has her sights set on another iconic sci-fi series: Star Trek.

Speaking to Variety, Dawson went long on her geeky dreams. “The two universes, Star Trek and Star Wars. I get in those two, I’m telling you, man, that’s it,” Dawson said. “I will just retire.” The Mandalorian’s second season on Disney+ looks to add the actress, where she would take over as the character from voice actress Ashley Eckstein's animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars performance—a casting coup she says came about “a million and one percent because of the fans.” 

Dawson was long an internet darling for the role, especially considering putting Ahsoka in the modern Star Wars canon would correspond with Dawson’s real age. With Star Wars all but confirmed for Dawson (who played coy, saying, “That’s not confirmed yet but when that happens, I will be very happy”), that just leaves Star Trek for her to conquer on her intergalactic quest.

But who to play? There are a few potential shows for her to appear on, too, with Star Trek: Discovery and Picard both airing on CBS All Access. Her entire family weighed in on Dawson’s entry into the franchise. “We’ve all been tripping since Patrick Stewart is back as Jean-Luc Picard,” Dawson said.

“I know people who do the makeup on [Picard]. I could just be a background Romulan or Vulcan—whatever, it’d be so fun. Just throw me in there, I can walk through as a Klingon. My brother got really mad and said ‘Absolutely not.’” A mere cameo as an extra wouldn’t cut it for her supportive family. “I said, ‘I can be a redshirt and get killed right away,’” Dawson explained, only for her brother to fire back, “No! We talked about this: you have to be a captain.”

Dawson’s dad had a different idea: the godlike Q. “Male Q, female Q, young Q, old Q—they’re just all Q. The Q continuum,” Dawson explained. “I mean it would be great because then I could jump on Discovery. I could be on Picard. I just want to be with Jean-Luc Picard.”

Who knows? Maybe after The Mandalorian returns in October, Dawson will have enough sci-fi clout to boldly go where no one has gone before.

