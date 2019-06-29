Rrrrrgggguuuuhhh!! 8 Days of Spider-Man Day 5: The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Latest Stories

Jun 29, 2019

Welcome back to 8 Days of Spider-Man, where we're counting down to the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home with a look back at all of the wall-crawler's big-screen adventures.

Today it's all about The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), the film that destroyed plans for any and all future Amazing films and the last live-action Spidey flick that Sony Pictures would do without Marvel Studios. It's overstuffed with characters and subplots within an inch of its life, so desperate to take on the "world-building" mastered by the MCU arguably at the expense of coherent or compelling storytelling. Andrew Garfield looks genuinely stressed out as at least one Oscar nominee and one Oscar winner flail about as hapless supervillains and Emma Stone looks genuinely relieved to be killed off. What a world.

And yet ... 

... it's kinda got something, doesn't it?

Remember it with us below.

