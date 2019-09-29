Batwoman's Ruby Rose reveals she needed surgery after an undisclosed stunt nearly paralyzed her

Batwoman and John Wick actor Ruby Rose revealed via Instagram that an on-set accident nearly left part of her face paralyzed a few months ago. While Rose didn't disclose what set the injury occurred on, it may be safe to wager a guess that it happened during the filming of her CW Arrowverse series that premieres in October.

“To everyone asking about my new Pez dispenser scar on my neck…A couple of months ago I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralyzed,” Rose wrote in the caption that accompanied a video of the surgery. “I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal chord. I was in chronic pain and yet couldn’t feel my arms. Thank you Dr. Bray for everything you did and for allowing me to keep working and doing what I love. I am forever in your debt. And to anyone asking why I let them video it...Did you not watch that Gray's Anatomy episode where they left a towel in a patient?? Also I wanted to see what happens when we go under."

You can watch the video below, but be warned it does contain some graphic imagery that may not be suitable for the squeamish:

Having also appeared in other genre projects like Warner Bros.' The Meg, Rose will next star on the big screen in the action-thriller SAS: Red Notice, from director Magnus Martens.

Season 1 of Batwoman premieres on The CW next Sunday, Oct. 6. Kate Kane will meet the rest of The CW's DC Television Universe during the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event in December.