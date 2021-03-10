Former 'Batwoman' star Ruby Rose on a potential return to the Arrowverse: ‘I would totally do it’

Actor Ruby Rose (John Wick: Chapter 2) made headlines last summer when she announced she'd be leaving Batwoman, the superhero series she'd starred in for only one season. However, Rose's departure from The CW super-show doesn't mean she's not open to returning and reprising her role as Kate Kane, a fact she expressed during an interview with Comic Book Movie.

"I mean, I'm obviously moving on to other roles as I think I've done about three films since. [But] I would totally do it," says the SAS Red Notice star. "I don't think it would serve the story because I think building the new Batwoman is more important than going back too far into Kate Kane, but of course, I would. I would absolutely do anything they wanted as far as that."

And while she may not be on the series anymore, Rose says that she still keeps up with what's happening on Season 2, which saw actress Javicia Leslie join the show as Ryan Wilder, the latest character to wear the Batwoman cowl.

"I haven't watched the whole thing, but I've watched a couple of episodes," says Rose. "I think how they're handling it is beautiful. I think it's her time to shine."

Rose originally left the series citing both health concerns — she severely injured her neck while shooting in 2019, an injury that almost left her paralysed and in need of surgery — as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Being the lead of a superhero show is tough," Rose had said at the time. "But I think, in that particular instance, it was a lot more difficult because I was still recovering from my surgery. I had my surgery and then 10 days later I went to work, which maybe wasn't the best idea. Most people take about a month or three off before they return to work, so it was definitely made more difficult by that."

Rose also added that her decision to leave brought on no ill will between her or the producers of the show, which no doubt also has a hand in her considering a possible return, especially as Kate's Kane's disappearance still requires answers.

Season 2 saw Kate disappear in a plane crash and Leslie's Ryan find and take up the cowl herself, stepping into the role as she learns how to protect Gotham on the job while also still grappling with her own past. Not only is Leslie the second queer actress to both be the lead of the series and play the character of Batwoman, but the show itself is the only broadcast series that currently has an LGBTQ+ character as its solo lead.

Season 2 of Batwoman currently airs on Sunday on The CW.